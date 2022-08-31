Water outage to impact portions of Pooler into Friday

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Water will be temporarily unavailable in select parts of Pooler starting on Thursday night.

Beginning Sep. 1 at 11 p.m. until Sep. 2 at 6 a.m., there will be a water outage in Pooler in the areas east of I-95 along Hwy 80, to include JCB up to Pine Barren Rd.

The outage is due to the relocation of the water main for the Hwy 80/Coleman Blvd improvements project.

If you have any questions on the upcoming outage, contact Public Works at (912)330-8650.