Pooler, GA

Water outage to impact portions of Pooler into Friday

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
 6 days ago

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Water will be temporarily unavailable in select parts of Pooler starting on Thursday night.

Beginning Sep. 1 at 11 p.m. until Sep. 2 at 6 a.m., there will be a water outage in Pooler in the areas east of I-95 along Hwy 80, to include JCB up to Pine Barren Rd.

The outage is due to the relocation of the water main for the Hwy 80/Coleman Blvd improvements project.

If you have any questions on the upcoming outage, contact Public Works at (912)330-8650.

