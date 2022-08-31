ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
FLINT, MI
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Milan, MI
Norwalk, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Norwalk, OH
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
City
Milan, OH
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County sheriff deputy suspended • Roseville woman drives drunk with kids in car • EMU strike vote

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations that a deputy was trying to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. It’s allegedly because of a Pontiac man who works to catch child predators reported the 33-year-old deputy, who works in the corrections division of the department.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Scott Kelly#Chase Bank#Fraud#Fox#A Civista Bank#The Fifth Third Bank
fox2detroit.com

Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County approves $45K gun buyback program

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County has authorized a new gun buyback program that will fund efforts by local cities to hold events where residents can exchange firearms for money. The new $45,000 program was approved during a Sept. 1 meeting by a 14-4 vote. The funding covers the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy