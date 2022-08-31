Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
fox2detroit.com
2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man. According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning. Rice was detained and taken to the...
13abc.com
Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night. The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue. When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating shooting at west Toledo apartment complex
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person is hospitalized following a shooting Monday morning in west Toledo. Toledo police taped off an area surrounding a portion of Larchmont Estates in the 1200 block of Slater Street after 6 a.m. Monday. The scene appeared to extend into the street to the intersection...
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County sheriff deputy suspended • Roseville woman drives drunk with kids in car • EMU strike vote
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations that a deputy was trying to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. It’s allegedly because of a Pontiac man who works to catch child predators reported the 33-year-old deputy, who works in the corrections division of the department.
fox2detroit.com
Facebook Marketplace Charger sale becomes carjacking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are issuing warnings about some Facebook Marketplace Sales because they can go very wrong - that’s what happened to a Detroit woman who tried to sell a Dodge Charger for $75,000. "That’s definitely a big no, no I would not suggest that," said Lt....
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
fox2detroit.com
Woman's murder caught on camera • Ohio dad fatally shoots daughters ex breaking in • Monday storm aftermath
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Highland Park woman's murder was caught on security cameras near her home, an Ohio dad fatally shoots his daughter's ex-boyfriend as he breaks into their front door, and thousands of people were without power after last Monday's storm aftermath: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Multiple victims in drive-by shooting in Detroit
Police said a drive-by shooting on Prevos was retaliation for an altercation that had happened earlier in the evening. Two men were injured in the gunfire, though police aren't sure if they were the intended target.
cleveland19.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.
Looking back on Toledo's homicide rates: Fewer in 2022 than past two years
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thiry-nine people have been killed in Toledo in 2022 so far, with the youngest being a 7-month-old girl. At this time last year, the city had 46 homicides. 2021 and 2020 were record-breaking years for homicides in Toledo, with 70 total in 2021 and 57 total in 2020.
fox2detroit.com
Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit. Both of the holiday weekend...
fox2detroit.com
Man runs down carjacker in his Dearborn Heights driveway, escapes in hail of gunfire
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A carjack attempt in Dearborn Heights led to one suspect getting rundown as the would-be victim fled while a second suspect fired off a hail of bullets early Sunday morning. One suspect is in custody, hospitalized in critical condition while police are searching for...
Suspect identified in CMHA officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police are investigating after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Officer was allegedly attacked, and in return shot the suspect.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County approves $45K gun buyback program
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County has authorized a new gun buyback program that will fund efforts by local cities to hold events where residents can exchange firearms for money. The new $45,000 program was approved during a Sept. 1 meeting by a 14-4 vote. The funding covers the...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
Man killed when driver attempts to pass several vehicles
A 20-year-old from Vermilion has died after the car he was in was hit head-on by another man attempting to pass several vehicles.
Comments / 8