SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Sept. 2, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force arrested three Elk Grove residents on the suspicion of installing skimming devices on ATMs. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sorin Mitrache, 36, Marius Panciu ,43, and Papas Zacharias, 42, were […]
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Three people were arrested in a suspected ATM skimmer conspiracy, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Deputies said three Elk Grove residents were arrested on suspicion of installing skimmers on bank ATMs and conspiracy. It stemmed from an investigation involving the sheriff's office and Bank of America Corporate Security, which focused on illegal skimming and use of doctored cards to take cash from Bank of America EBT customers.
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man was found with five pipe bombs during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City. According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over 61-year-old Jeffrey Dickerson just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road, north of Walton Road. The deputy noticed a...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Elk Grove police have arrested the woman photographed attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a car in the Walmart parking lot at Delta Shores. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a community member told officers they saw the alleged theft suspect in a silver SUV near Kammerer Road and Promenade Parkway.
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Five pipe bombs were found during a traffic stop Sunday in Yuba City, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over Jeffrey Dickerson, 61, in a black Toyota Tacoma just before 11 p.m. on Franklin Road north of Walton Road. The sheriff’s office […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night a man was shot inside of a vehicle near the intersection of Trade Wind Ave. and Fulton Ave. in Sacramento. According to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound […]
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday night, a man died after being shot in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Facebook post from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Imperial Ave in Modesto. When deputies arrived on the scene, […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers are investigating after a man was shot to death in a car in Sacramento Saturday night. According to a news release, the call came in for a person shot inside a vehicle near Trade Wind Avenue and Fulton Avenue around 11 p.m. Officers got to...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One man was shot and killed Saturday night in Sacramento County, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:02 p.m. near the intersection of Trade Wind and Fulton Avenues, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Sunday. A caller who reported the shooting said the man had been shot in his car.
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to try and stop a fire at a south Sacramento duplex from spreading Tuesday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 6600 block of Woodbine Avenue just after 9 a.m.It appears the fire started in a carport at the duplex and quickly extended into the home. Crews say a neighboring home on the right side of the home was also impacted. No injuries have been reported.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force announced the arrest of three Elk Grove residents for crimes related to using ATM skimmer devices and conspiracy. The arrests were announced on the Sheriff’s Facebook Page. NEWS RELEASE: SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ATM SKIMMER CONSPIRACY ACROSS NORTH STATE. On Friday,...
ANTIOCH -- A 17-year-old boy was gunned down late Sunday night as he stood in front of an Antioch home by a drive-by shooter, authorities said.Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shots fired about 11:49 p.m. in the 1100 block of Macaulay Street, a neighborhood near Antioch High School. Arriving officers found a 17-year-old boy with at least gunshot wound near the front yard of a home. Officers rendered first aid and emergency responders were called, but the teen died at the scene.Investigators said that evidence found at the scene indicated it was a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and hasn't been found. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest in the shooting. No other information about the shooting was released.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Gerber at 925-779-6943. Tips may be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday night. A male victim was found shot inside a car. NEWS RELEASE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION INTERSECTION OF TRADE WIND AVENUE/FULTON AVENUE. On Saturday, September 03, 2022, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call...
STOCKTON – Deputies say the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left her passenger dead early Monday morning in Stockton was apparently driving a gunshot victim to the hospital. California Highway Patrol says, just after 4:30 a.m., a car crashed about 40 feet down the embankment at the Country Club Boulevard on-ramp to southbound Interstate 5. That passenger was then struck by the car the was ejected from, CHP says.Officers believe the car was going at a high rate of speed and a passenger was ejected in the crash. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, however, they also got a call around that time about a woman who reported that she was trying to get an acquaintance who had been shot to the hospital. Medics took the passenger to the hospital but she later died from her injuries, officers say. Her name has not been released.The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI. She didn't appear to have been injured in the crash, CHP says. Deputies believe the shooting happened near Bristol Avenue and Plymouth Road. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
According to the Califonia Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Rancho Cordova. The officials stated that a car crashed off the freeway and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 26. Jake Aaron Boren, 47, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. on suspicion of obstructing an officer, petty theft, possession of a controlled...
MARTINEZ, Calif. - New details have been released regarding the former Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy who was arrested by his own agency last week. Investigators said Matthew Buckley falsified a police report in order to steal firearms from a court property room, according to the East Bay Times. Buckley,...
The Stockton Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of one and injured others. The crash happened near Pershing Avenue and Venetian Drive [..]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was rescued from an apartment fire Sunday morning following an assault in Sacramento, authorities said. Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Sacramento Police officers say they responded to the 1700 block of K Street for an assault with a machete. Officers say they safely detained the suspect who was taken to an area hospital for a self-inflicted injury.
