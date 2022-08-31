ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

click orlando

8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated Florida community

BRADENTON, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator Saturday evening near a pond at a gated community in Bradenton, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. FWC said it responded responded to the community on Ellsworth Avenue around 6 p.m. along with the the Manatee County Sheriff’s...
BRADENTON, FL
hernandosun.com

Rogers Park unveils new renovations

Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Lakelander Magazine

Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland

When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
LAKELAND, FL
bulletin-news.com

Pasco teachers, school employees getting pay raise

With the school system, teachers and other school staff in Pasco County have come to an agreement. The Tampa Bay Times, a partner publication of Bay News 9, reports that the district and employee representatives struck an agreement on Wednesday evening. The average rise for teachers is expected to be...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Petersburg bank goes on hiring spree, adding 12 employees

Climate First Bank, a St. Petersburg community bank focused on environmentally sustainable products, welcomed 12 new employees, several in key leadership roles, this week. The hiring spree increases the bank’s workforce to 48. According to a news release, Jim Hennessey has joined Climate First Bank as senior vice president...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

