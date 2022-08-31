Read full article on original website
Water heater causes Clearwater house fire, preliminary reports say
Preliminary reports from Clearwater Fire & Rescue say that a water heater caused a house fire Sunday night.
8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated Florida community
BRADENTON, Fla. – A 77-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator Saturday evening near a pond at a gated community in Bradenton, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. FWC said it responded responded to the community on Ellsworth Avenue around 6 p.m. along with the the Manatee County Sheriff’s...
Cuban man rescued at sea says water and food had run out before Carnival ship saved his life
In early August, the Carnival Cruise Line ship Paradise rescued two boats of Cuban refugees in just three weeks.
Customers say Tampa pool company abandoned jobs, disconnected phones
Customers of Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast say they paid tens of thousands of dollars for pools they never got. Cox Pools was already in hot water with Hillsborough County officials and now customers say the company is unresponsive, leaving them high and dry.
hernandosun.com
Rogers Park unveils new renovations
Hernando County Government and Parks and Recreation unveiled the newly remodeled Rogers Park after a four-week hiatus on Friday, August 12th, 2022. Some of the upgrades include a 200 linear foot seawall and sea cap, removal of the existing playground and installation of a brand new ADA compliant aquatica themed playground with soft, artificial turf.
Missing Spring Hill woman found in Marion County
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a missing endangered woman who went missing Friday.
‘A terrible tragedy’: 4-year-old child dies after falling off Florida balcony
A 4-year-old child from Georgia fell off a balcony at Lake Town Wharf Saturday morning.
Woman found dead at sports complex in Hernando County
A woman was found dead at a sports complex in Hernando County, the sheriff's office said.
Pinellas men fight tickets they got for using beach umbrellas
Two men were in a Pinellas County courtroom Thursday fighting a controversial ticket they got for using a common beach item.
Missing Pasco teen travels up coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia
A missing Florida teenager was found in a rural Virginia county, having traveled up the coast via tractor-trailer rides after her family reported her missing several days earlier, according to Virginia State Police.
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
Man caught on video taking bike off front porch in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a bike off the front porch of a home and walking away. Police say the incident happened at a home on South Willow Avenue and the bike was left sitting unsecured.
Tampa man hit by tractor trailer, 5 other vehicles on I-75, FHP says
A Tampa man died Saturday night after crashing his motorcycle and getting hit by several vehicles, troopers said.
Taco Truck Tour Through Lakeland
When it comes to tacos, there is no shortage of authentic spots in Lakeland to satisfy your cravings. But sometimes with so many options, choosing where to go can be overwhelming. That’s why we stopped by all our favorite taco trucks in Lakeland (and Winter Haven) and compiled them for you in a fashion that’s sure to whet your appetite.
Vehicle catches fire on Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Plumes of smoke wafted from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Thursday morning after a vehicle traveling on the went up in flames.
bulletin-news.com
Pasco teachers, school employees getting pay raise
With the school system, teachers and other school staff in Pasco County have come to an agreement. The Tampa Bay Times, a partner publication of Bay News 9, reports that the district and employee representatives struck an agreement on Wednesday evening. The average rise for teachers is expected to be...
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after rollover crash in Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.
Hit-and-run driver hits bicyclist in Pasco County, leaves behind broken mirror: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver in a collision that happened Saturday. The FHP said a 55-year-old man from Hudson was riding his bicycle in the area of Lake Patience Road and American Plaza Boulevard at 10:17 p.m. when he was hit by an unknown […]
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg bank goes on hiring spree, adding 12 employees
Climate First Bank, a St. Petersburg community bank focused on environmentally sustainable products, welcomed 12 new employees, several in key leadership roles, this week. The hiring spree increases the bank’s workforce to 48. According to a news release, Jim Hennessey has joined Climate First Bank as senior vice president...
