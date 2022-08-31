PLAINVILLE – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 24. “As we recover from this pandemic, it is important now more than ever to encourage dreamers to dream beyond society’s expectations,” said Dayna Snell, founder and executive director. “Many of our young people have suffered during this time of widening health disparities. Our organization is built on the belief that every young person can reach their fullest potential if we kindle the flame that will light the path toward their brightest visions.”

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO