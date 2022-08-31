Enzian Theater (Facebook | Website) will bring back its annual showcase of scary movies, 13 Films of Halloween, starting on October 1. This year’s month-long lineup includes programming for all ages as well as free outdoor screenings, parties, midnight films, and cult classics. The Eden ar will also be featuring 13 Cocktails of Halloween all month to coincide with the film series.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO