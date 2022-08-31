Read full article on original website
Framework Coffee takes over Java J’s storefront in Mills 50
Framework Coffee (Instagram | Facebook), a longtime pop-up and mobile coffee purveyor, has found a permanent home in the former storefront of Java J’s at 1201 N. Mills Avenue [GMap] in the Mills 50 District. The announcement comes just a few weeks after Framework was forced to move its...
House of the Day: 2/3 Bungalow in Lake Eola Heights asking $625,000
This two-bedroom, three-bathroom bungalow is located at 815 E. Concord Street [GMap] in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District, with easy access to downtown Orlando, Thornton Park, and Mills 50. This 1,440 SF home was built in 1935 and features a new roof that was put in in 2017 and...
TOP TEN THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK
This is our latest rundown of the top ten things you need to know this week, in Orlando’s downtown “bungalow neighborhoods,” and some bonus headlines you may have missed. Bungalower.com · Bungalower and The Bus – Episode 290 (Deadwords Brewing) The City is pushing back...
Enzian’s annual 13 Films of Halloween returns next month
Enzian Theater (Facebook | Website) will bring back its annual showcase of scary movies, 13 Films of Halloween, starting on October 1. This year’s month-long lineup includes programming for all ages as well as free outdoor screenings, parties, midnight films, and cult classics. The Eden ar will also be featuring 13 Cocktails of Halloween all month to coincide with the film series.
