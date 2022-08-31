ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Roberto Carrion-Morales, 30, of 30 Easton Ave., Apartment 3, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 25 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest and second degree breach of peace. Joshua Landeen, 39, of 24 Longmeadow Dr., was charged Aug. 25 with second degree harassment, criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of...
New Britain police blotter

Rondell D. Watkins, 30, 215 Beaver St. Apt. 2, New Britain, pos control substance – first offense, sale of narcotic substance, pos control substance – second offense, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Brenda I. Figueroa, 51, 318 East St., New Britain,...
Car into building in Berlin over weekend results in no injuries

BERLIN – No injuries were reported when a motorist crashed into a vacant building over the weekend. Firefighters said they were dispatched to a vacant commercial building on Saturday, around 5 a.m., on the report of a car versus building. Authorities did not say where the crash occurred. Upon...
Charles 'Charlie' Wilbur Slate

Charles "Charlie" Wilbur Slate, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Traczynski) Slate. Charlie was born in New Britain on Jan. 24, 1928, son of the late Howard and Ellen (Macker) Slate. He grew up in Plainville and attended Plainville local schools before enlisting in the US Navy.
Four firefighters injured in Newington blaze Saturday

NEWINGTON – Four firefighters are recovering after injuries sustained fighting a blaze Saturday at a building on Audubon Avenue. Newington Volunteer Fire Lt. Kirk Rosemond said firefighters from Newington and Task Force 51 responded to the fire at 139 Audubon Avenue around 3:40 p.m. “Upon arrival firefighters were met...
Celebrating 103 years

NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
Art League of New Britain offering painting class

NEW BRITAIN – The Art League of New Britain will be hosting Portraiture in Acrylics classes from Sept. 14-Oct. 19. The classes will take place each Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. Artists of all skill levels are welcomed to learn how to create an in-depth portrait using acrylic paint and collage on canvas board over the six weeks.
New Britain High Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion

NEW BRITAIN – The last class to graduate from the old New Britain High School will celebrate its 50th reunion this month. The NBHS’ Class of 1972 has several events planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. It all begins Saturday night with a dinner-dance at the Westbrook...
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission

NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
Going back to school is a reason for ice cream

NEW BRITAIN – People enjoyed a special flavor and two unique sundaes at a Back to School Bash at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Sunday. “We just thought it would be a good day to celebrate going back to school,” co-owner and manager Paul Parks III said. “It’s been a fun summer. We’re also raffling off a $25 gift card and t-shirts.”
Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

PLAINVILLE – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 24. “As we recover from this pandemic, it is important now more than ever to encourage dreamers to dream beyond society’s expectations,” said Dayna Snell, founder and executive director. “Many of our young people have suffered during this time of widening health disparities. Our organization is built on the belief that every young person can reach their fullest potential if we kindle the flame that will light the path toward their brightest visions.”
