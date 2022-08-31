Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain man, convicted in Bristol stabbing, admits to violating probation
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain man convicted in a Bristol stabbing has admitted to violating his probation again. Danny Davis, 67, of 447 Allen St., admitted to the second violation during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. The 67-year-old, who is free from custody, has not...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Roberto Carrion-Morales, 30, of 30 Easton Ave., Apartment 3, Waterbury, was charged Aug. 25 with interfering with an officer/resisting arrest and second degree breach of peace. Joshua Landeen, 39, of 24 Longmeadow Dr., was charged Aug. 25 with second degree harassment, criminal violation of a restraining order and violation of...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Rondell D. Watkins, 30, 215 Beaver St. Apt. 2, New Britain, pos control substance – first offense, sale of narcotic substance, pos control substance – second offense, poss intent sell/dspns narcotic, use of drug paraphernalia, failure comply fingerprint reqs. Brenda I. Figueroa, 51, 318 East St., New Britain,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain teenager seriously injured in car crash over weekend on Route 72
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain teenager was seriously injured in a single-car crash on Route 72 over the weekend. State police said the victim, Maylin Plaza-Perez, 17, of Austin Street, was injured during a crash on Saturday, around 3:30 a.m., about half a mile prior to Route 9.
New Britain Herald
Car into building in Berlin over weekend results in no injuries
BERLIN – No injuries were reported when a motorist crashed into a vacant building over the weekend. Firefighters said they were dispatched to a vacant commercial building on Saturday, around 5 a.m., on the report of a car versus building. Authorities did not say where the crash occurred. Upon...
New Britain Herald
Plainville man listed in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Southington over holiday weekend
SOUTHINGTON – A Plainville man was listed in critical condition following a motorcycle crash over the holiday weekend. Police said 31-year-old John Reardon, of Bel Aire Drive in Plainville, suffered serious injuries during an accident on Saturday, around 2 a.m., in front of the Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St.
New Britain Herald
Charles 'Charlie' Wilbur Slate
Charles "Charlie" Wilbur Slate, 94, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Traczynski) Slate. Charlie was born in New Britain on Jan. 24, 1928, son of the late Howard and Ellen (Macker) Slate. He grew up in Plainville and attended Plainville local schools before enlisting in the US Navy.
New Britain Herald
Four firefighters injured in Newington blaze Saturday
NEWINGTON – Four firefighters are recovering after injuries sustained fighting a blaze Saturday at a building on Audubon Avenue. Newington Volunteer Fire Lt. Kirk Rosemond said firefighters from Newington and Task Force 51 responded to the fire at 139 Audubon Avenue around 3:40 p.m. “Upon arrival firefighters were met...
New Britain Herald
Celebrating 103 years
NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
New Britain Herald
Art League of New Britain offering painting class
NEW BRITAIN – The Art League of New Britain will be hosting Portraiture in Acrylics classes from Sept. 14-Oct. 19. The classes will take place each Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. Artists of all skill levels are welcomed to learn how to create an in-depth portrait using acrylic paint and collage on canvas board over the six weeks.
New Britain Herald
New Britain High Class of 1972 to celebrate 50th reunion
NEW BRITAIN – The last class to graduate from the old New Britain High School will celebrate its 50th reunion this month. The NBHS’ Class of 1972 has several events planned for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18. It all begins Saturday night with a dinner-dance at the Westbrook...
New Britain Herald
New Britain football turns page on 2021, looking for hard-nose identity in 2022
NEW BRITAIN – A 1-9 record for New Britain Golden Hurricanes head coach Isaiah Boddie was less than ideal in his first season at the helm of his alma mater in 2021. One year later, however, Boddie said his group has their eyes set on putting New Britain back on the map.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Museum of American Art offers free Saturday admission
NEW BRITAIN – With free Saturday morning admission, the New Britain Museum of American Art seeks to expose visitors from far and wide to artistic expression, regardless of background and ability to pay. “It’s such an important program to our visitors and to the museum,” wrote the museum’s Director...
New Britain Herald
Going back to school is a reason for ice cream
NEW BRITAIN – People enjoyed a special flavor and two unique sundaes at a Back to School Bash at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Sunday. “We just thought it would be a good day to celebrate going back to school,” co-owner and manager Paul Parks III said. “It’s been a fun summer. We’re also raffling off a $25 gift card and t-shirts.”
New Britain Herald
Queen Ann Nzinga Center hosting Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
PLAINVILLE – The Queen Ann Nzinga Center is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and open house on Saturday, Sept. 24. “As we recover from this pandemic, it is important now more than ever to encourage dreamers to dream beyond society’s expectations,” said Dayna Snell, founder and executive director. “Many of our young people have suffered during this time of widening health disparities. Our organization is built on the belief that every young person can reach their fullest potential if we kindle the flame that will light the path toward their brightest visions.”
