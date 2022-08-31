ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fofana has a pop and Aubameyang has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2USjfO_0hcmzzxi00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Chelsea got their man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his say.

England were still celebrating!

John Terry was disappointed at Chelsea’s defeat.

And for Scott Parker.

Callum Hudson-Odoi started his Bayer Leverkusen career.

Leeds’ players reacted to the draw with Everton.

Spurs celebrated an anniversary.

Motor Racing

Anthoine Hubert was remembered on the third anniversary of his death.

Cricket

Kane Williamson did his bit for charity.

Dawid Malan was enjoying himself.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn made a promise.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture

Chelsea are set to play a strong line-up as the take on Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s Blue won the competition in 2021, and although they have made a faltering start to the season, they were buoyed by a comeback victory over London rivals West Ham on the weekend. Dinamo Zagreb are the reigning Croatian champions but have never qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and, on paper, are Chelsea's easiest opponents in a group also containing AC Milan and RB Salzburg. But Chelsea must contain the threat of striker Josip...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wearing a mask for Chelsea in Champions League?

New Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wearing a mask to train and play since his deadline day transfer from Barcelona.Manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to call on the Gabonese striker to boost the Blues’ attack and kick-start their season after a stuttering start.The 33-year-old watched his new side beat West Ham on Saturday and has since travelled to Zagreb with the squad for the Champions League group stage opener, alongside new signing signing Denis Zakaria, and could make his debut against Dinamo Zagreb.Should Aubameyang line up for the Blues, he will be forced to wear a mask as he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ollie Pope hopeful he has earned England No 3 spot on permanent basis

Ollie Pope is relishing his new role as England’s number three and believes he has done enough to make it his permanent job.England’s new-look Test leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum promoted the 24-year-old to the third spot ahead of the series with New Zealand in June, and Pope announced his arrival with a second Test ton at Trent Bridge.The Surrey right-hander hopes to replicate his success when the squad begin their deciding contest with South Africa on Thursday, but reckons his probationary period might already be over.“I’d like to think so,” said Pope. “We...
SPORTS
The Independent

Is Sevilla vs Manchester City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Manchester City are hoping that the arrival of Erling Haaland can finally push them over the top in the Champions League as their latest attempt to capture the holy grail of that elusive European trophy gets underway against Sevilla on Tuesday evening.Haaland has been even better than advertised since joining from Borussia Dortmund over the summer, with his goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the weekend his tenth of the campaign already as he has somehow made the dominant team of the last half-decade in English football even more formidable.The one missing piece of silverware for Pep...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthoine Hubert
Person
Scott Parker
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Robin Koch
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
John Terry
The Independent

Is England vs Luxembourg on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Lionesses in World Cup qualifier

England’s Lionesses return for their first home game since winning the European Championships when they take on Luxembourg on Tuesday.It is the last of their 10 World Cup qualifiers, with Sarina Wiegman’s side having already qualified for the finals thanks to a 2-0 win over Austria on Saturday.The retirements of Jill Scott and Ellen White will free up a couple of places for players who have not had the opportunity to thrive under Wiegman so far.And it will be exciting to see which other stars can make a name for themselves before the World Cup next year.Here’s everything you need...
SOCCER
The Independent

PSG vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Champions League game online tonight

Two of Europe’s biggest-name clubs go head to head on the opening day of 2022-23 Champions League group stage action as Paris Saint-Germain host Juventus at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday evening.PSG begin their 11th consecutive season in Europe’s top-tier competition still trying to win the trophy for the first time, after finishing as runners-up in 2020, being eliminated in the semi-finals in 2021 and exiting in the round of 16 last year. Claiming the Champions League title has become something of an obsession for the club and their Qatari owners in particular.The French side already look on track...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

827K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy