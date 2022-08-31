Activist explains how some Glasgow residents secured an energy price freeze

Activists have secured energy price freezes for some Glasgow residents after a four-month campaign by Wyndford Residents Union.

SSE plc confirmed that it has frozen all bills for their heat network customers until May of 2023, including those in Glasgow’s Wyndford area.

Stephanie, one of those behind the campaign, said: “It is very clear that the price hikes are caused by rampant profiteering from the wealthy elite at the top of society.”

She explains how the group achieved the price freeze in this video.

