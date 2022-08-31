ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis' Eddie Lewis optimistic despite being double-digit underdogs to Mississippi State

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Ssu_0hcmzb1W00

Memphis wide receiver Eddie Lewis was shocked to hear after practice Wednesday that the Tigers were double-digit underdogs facing Mississippi State on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ESPNU).

"Double digits? That's tough," Lewis said as his eyes got wide. But the senior added it didn't bother him nor did he see it as motivation.

"It's an SEC team. That's expected. We're Group of Five," Lewis said. "I don't pay attention to politics, bro. It's all what's going on between them four lines. If you're a dog, it's going to speak. That's all I really care about and I'm pretty sure my teammates feel the same way."

The Tigers are 16-point underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon according to VegasInsider. Memphis won last year's game 31-29 but Mississippi State will be at home this time along with boasting experience on both sides of the ball.

It didn't matter to Lewis, who was confident the Tigers needed to just take care of business and ignore the noise.

"It's very exciting. You think about it and get to see it in full circle," Lewis said. "We go out there Saturday and do what we're supposed to do, come out with a win, it only sparks for a great season down the line. We just can't step on our toes like we did last year."

Want to stay informed on the latest Memphis sports news? A Commercial Appeal subscription gets you unlimited access to the best inside information and updates on local sports, and the ability to tap into sports news from throughout the USA TODAY Network's 109 local sites.

You can reach Evan Barnes on Twitter (@Evan_B) or by email at evan.barnes@commercialappeal.com

