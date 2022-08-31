ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Lopez to speak at Methodist luncheon

By Aisling Mäki
The Daily Memphian
 6 days ago

Actor and comedian George Lopez will serve as the keynote speaker at this year’s Methodist Healthcare Luncheon, slated for Dec. 16 at Downtown’s Peabody Hotel.

Action News 5 anchor Joe Birch will emcee the event, and proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the Methodist Healthcare Foundation.

Past luncheon speakers include actress Laura Linney, actor Leslie Odom Jr., former first lady Laura Bush, journalist Tom Brokaw, Queen Noor of Jordan, and Memphis native and actress Kathy Bates.

Lopez suffers from a genetic condition that caused his kidneys to deteriorate. In 2005, he underwent a successful kidney transplant for which his wife, Ann, was a donor.

“Each year we welcome speakers who share a personal connection to our faith-based and healing mission,” said Zach Pretzer, president of the Methodist Healthcare Foundation.

“In addition to his well-known success as a beloved comedian and actor, Mr. Lopez has firsthand experience with organ transplantation. As a kidney transplant recipient, we know he will share an uplifting perspective regarding the importance of quality and accessible health care.”

The Daily Memphian

