New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
KWTX
Young Waco woman is showing us how to live and lead with a servant’s heart
WACO, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Waco where a young woman is showing us how to live and lead with a servant’s heart, even in the most dire of circumstances. “I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2018. I was 24yrs...
Texas school district investigating teacher talking about ‘pedophiles’; students say it was taken out of context
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District is looking into a classroom discussion at Franklin High School where a teacher appeared to be saying that calling people “pedophiles” was unfair and they should be called “minor attracted persons.” Two students who are in the class said the social media clip that […]
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco
The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Romero as a victim in its headline. UPDATE: The mayor of the Town of Anthony, Texas, Benjamin Romero, who was arrested on Sunday for alleged assault against a family member, appeared in the El Paso County Jail Magistrate Court Tuesday. The Judge Magistrate ruled that The post Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault appeared first on KVIA.
KWTX
Temple man charged with online harassment after creating dating profiles with ex-girlfriend’s info
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 35-year-old Temple man has been charged with online harassment with a fake persona after allegedly creating multiple dating profiles with his ex-girlfriend’s information. Raymond Vasquez Velasquez, 35, was arrested Aug. 8 and is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
fox44news.com
Victims in Bryan double homicide identified
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy
EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
News Channel 25
Temple police searching for missing teen
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
freightwaves.com
Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict
A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas
Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
Bryan police investigating two 'suspicious deaths' overnight
Police said sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday they were dispatched to the 3300 block of Silver Hill Road.
fox44news.com
Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
