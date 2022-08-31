ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
Texas State
Franklin, TX
El Paso, TX
Franklin, TX
El Paso, TX
Texas Education
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: Greater Southwest Jet Rally opens Thursday in Waco

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco Life and History, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities. For more information, call 254-752-4774. Retired teachers meet Tuesday. Waco retired teachers...
WACO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Romero as a victim in its headline. UPDATE: The mayor of the Town of Anthony, Texas, Benjamin Romero, who was arrested on Sunday for alleged assault against a family member, appeared in the El Paso County Jail Magistrate Court Tuesday. The Judge Magistrate ruled that The post Town of Anthony, Texas mayor arrested for assault appeared first on KVIA.
fox44news.com

Victims in Bryan double homicide identified

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The two deceased victims in a Bryan double homicide have been identified. The Bryan Police Department announced on Tuesday morning that 24-year-old Theron Daniel, of College Station, and 25-year-old Sabrina Lombardini Garcia, of Austin, were the two who were found dead. The third...
BRYAN, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
kwhi.com

GRIMES COUNTY CHILD FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE

Help is being sought for a Grimes County family, who has a small child in a pediatric unit in Houston. Two year old Sophie Collins is the daughter of Patrick and Lauren Collins. Patrick is a College Station Police Officer. Sophie is suffering from what was initially an E.coli infection....
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy

EL PASO, Texas -- Bowie High a school in South Central El Paso celebrated 100 years of legacy. Three days of festivities included a parade and concluded with a Legacy Gala at the El Paso County Coliseum. Hundreds of Bowie Bears showed up to celebrate. The reunion brought back many emotions for the alumni. "What The post Bowie Bears come out in hundreds to celebrate 100 years of legacy appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police searching for missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple authorities are searching for missing 13-year-old Marcela Hamilton-Ortiz. Hamilton-Ortiz was last seen in the 2000 block of South 43rd Street in Temple, Texas. She is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches with black hair and brown eyes. She is also reported to wear glasses,...
TEMPLE, TX
freightwaves.com

Texas court reverses $7.4M trucking accident verdict

A Texas appeals court has reversed a $7.4 million verdict against a trucking company, its owner and one of its drivers after evidence presented at the trial didn’t support the jury’s findings. Killeen, Texas-based Even Better Logistics LLC and its owner, Michelle Cora Croom, can’t be held liable...
TEXAS STATE
B93

A Ghost Town in Reverse? Welcome to Winkelmann, Texas

Around four miles east of Brenham, Texas near Chappell Hill in Washington County, there is a weird little ghost town with a strange history. In fact, Winkelmann, Texas was never even a real town to begin with, according to the definition of what makes one. How to Build a Ghost...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Central Texas State Fair cancels Sunday night events

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Fair cancelled its Sunday night festivities and concert due to inclement weather. The Fair posted on social media Sunday that fans who purchased tickets to see Charley Crockett‘s performance will be getting a refund. Refunds will be processed for individual tickets next week for Fairground Admission (concert) and Carnival Wristbands only.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX

