Read full article on original website
Related
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
ohmymag.co.uk
Save hundreds on shopping with these simple tips
Summer is quite short, but we still end up investing a lot of money into summer clothes, just to put them away for a good part of the year. Why not turn your favourite seasonal pieces into all-year-round summer-inspired outfits that will make you stand out when the skies are grey?
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
ohmymag.co.uk
Is your cat kneading you? This is what they’re trying to express through these weird movements
A kneading catrhythmically pushes their paws in and out against a soft object, which can be a blanket but can also be you. Also referred to as ‘making biscuits’, this unusual behaviour, especially accompanied by purring, has a special meaning to it. Why do pet felines do it?
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Tesco recalls numerous desserts due to allergen hazard from undeclared walnuts
As reported by Food Standards Agency, Tesco has issued an urgent product recall on its cheesecake and Wicked Kitchen's cheesecakes and sundae. These desserts have traces of walnuts, which are not declared on the label. Nut consumption can have very serious consequences for those with a nut allergy. Hence Tesco,...
Comments / 0