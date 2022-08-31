Couch cushions have a habit of sucking up lost items. Next time you're scanning the room for your missing phone, make sure to dig through the sofa. Who knows what else you may uncover in the search: a missing pencil, dusty AirPods, or, like one California woman, $36,000 in cash forgotten by the previous owner (via ABC 7 News). Though encountering a stack of bills is admittedly unlikely, you'll definitely be rewarded with a handful of year-old crumbs or crumpled-up receipts. Couches, despite being one of the most trafficked areas in our homes, are one of those things you should be cleaning but, if we're being honest, probably aren't. Reporting on a study commissioned by Furniture Village, House Beautiful claimed that our at home sofas have an average lifespan of 11 years, witnessing "couples kiss 2,105 times, families sit down to watch 3,135 films, and 2,299 hours –- which equals to almost 96 days — of phone conversations." With all this time spent on our couch cushions, it's important that we keep them clean (and free of loose change).

