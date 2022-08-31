ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

WMBB

Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

BCSO still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/05/22 5:24 p.m.: Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they identified the man as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz, who got lost in the area of Pipeline Road. As of this afternoon, they are still looking for Berecz. Bloodhounds from Bay County Jail and the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in Southport crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a wreck in Southport, Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a dump truck rolled over on County Road 2300 near Fanning Bayou Drive. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. More details about the crash are expected to be released later today.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Search continues for man lost in Florida woods

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools have lead to the arrests of two students. On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was allegedly upset for being disciplined. The student reportedly made threatening calls to...
BAY COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022

A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
CHIPLEY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said.      Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

