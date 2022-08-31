Read full article on original website
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal car crash on I-10 near mile marker-138 in Jackson County. Outside eastbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicles and to allow authorities to conduct their crash investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semitruck and a van were involved in the accident.
WJHG-TV
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon. Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it...
WJHG-TV
BCSO still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/05/22 5:24 p.m.: Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they identified the man as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz, who got lost in the area of Pipeline Road. As of this afternoon, they are still looking for Berecz. Bloodhounds from Bay County Jail and the...
One dead in Southport crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was killed in a wreck in Southport, Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a dump truck rolled over on County Road 2300 near Fanning Bayou Drive. The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. More details about the crash are expected to be released later today.
WEAR
Man killed in pedestrian crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday night in Walton County. It happened around 9:30 p.m. on County Road 280A near DC Jackson Drive. FHP states a pickup truck hit the pedestrian, who was walking or standing in a westbound lane. The pickup truck then hit a power pole.
New details from police after Warner Robins child falls from balcony while on vacation in Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — There are new details in the death of a Central Georgia four-year-old who fell from a third-floor balcony in Florida. According to a police report from the Panama City Beach Police Department, an officer responded to the incident around 6:43 a.m. A Laketown Wharf...
wgxa.tv
New details emerging in death of Warner Robins child at Panama City Beach Condo Resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - New details are being released in the death of a 4-year-old from Warner Robins. According to an incident report obtained by WGXA News, officers with the Panama City Beach, Florida Police Department were called to Laketown Wharf, a high-rise condo building, just before 6:45 a.m. Saturday.
Search continues for man lost in Florida woods
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
wtvy.com
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
wdhn.com
Dothan police are investigating an assault of a juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Police are investigating an assault of a juvenile, who also had a piece of jewelry stolen Saturday night. On Saturday night patrol officers were dispatched to the Dothan Pavilion Shopping Center, in the area of AMC Theaters, in reference to a disturbance involving multiple juveniles.
WJHG-TV
Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools have lead to the arrests of two students. On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was allegedly upset for being disciplined. The student reportedly made threatening calls to...
BCSO continues to search for a hiker who has been missing for three days
UPDATE: September 5, 2022 5:11 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has identified the missing hiker as 57-year-old Peter Tony Berecz from Panama City. Sheriff Tommy Ford said he would like to thank the many volunteers that have helped BCSO in this search. Officials said there has also been an […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Chipley, Florida Man on Felony Charges on Thursday, September 1, 2022
A traffic stop on Brickyard Road in Chipley, Florida on Thursday, September 1, 2022, for faulty equipment ended in the arrest of a Chipley man on felony charges. At approximately 12 p.m. on September 1, deputies make contact with the driver and witness Hogue moving around a lot and digging in his pockets as a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial. Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018. Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family...
wgxa.tv
Police: Warner Robins child dead after falling from balcony at Panama City Beach resort
BAY COUNTY, Fl. (WGXA) - A child from Warner Robins has died in Panama City Beach, Florida following a Saturday morning incident. According to ABC Affiliate WMBB-TV, Panama City Beach Police Department officials say they were called around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Lake Town Wharf. Investigators told reporters a 4-year-old...
fosterfollynews.net
Bay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Guiding Lost Person in Pipeline Road Area on Saturday, September 3, 2020
The Bay County Sheriff’s Office air unit is in the Pipeline Road and Country Lake Drive area helping a person lost in the woods, on Saturday, September 3, 2020. Deputies are in contact with the individual by phone, guiding him to the road with the assistance of the helicopter.
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City
UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said. Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death in Florida Forestry Services Camping Area in Ebro
Washington County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a death in the Florida Forestry Services camping area in Ebro, FL. On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene following information that a body had been found deceased. Upon...
Alabama man involved in 3-vehicle accident, 100 gallons of fuel spill on roadway
BAY COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Dothan man was allegedly the cause of a three-vehicle accident in Bay County, where around 100 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the highway. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at the intersection of U.S Highway 231 and Bay County Road 390 in Panama City. The […]
WCTV
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Crews are working to figure out how a ragged and rusted red pickup from Iowa wound up in the Chattahoochee River. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman spotted the vehicle Monday in the river at Neal’s Landing Park. Dive and search...
