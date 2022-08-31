Read full article on original website
Sept. 6, 1980: Grateful Dead rock Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Forty-two years ago today, the Grateful Dead and their caravan descended on the now-nonexistent Maine State Fairgrounds in Lewiston. It was the final show of their 1980 summer tour. The Saturday concert was a hot one – but fans certainly got their money’s worth. The band...
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
Maine’s Odd and Unusual Show Returns
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Odd and Unusual Show was back for a second time this year at the Augusta Civic Center. Over 80 different vendors came out this Labor Day Weekend. From taxidermy in a bottle to a traveling Ouija board museum, the show was full of odd and unusual oddities.
7 Maine hiking trails where dogs aren’t allowed
There’s no shortage of hiking trails in Maine that you can conquer with your four-legged friend. Many of the state’s most popular parks, including Acadia National Park, welcome dogs as long as they’re leashed. Typically, the only limiting factor for hiking with your dog will just be...
2022 Rockhounders Annual Gem and Mineral Show
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec Rockhounders Club hosted its 33rd Annual Gem and Mineral Show at the Augusta Armory Sunday. Vendors across the state of Maine came to display their products. There was rocks, minerals, gems, and much more. TV-5 spoke with a local vendor to learn more about...
This Iconic Maine Drive-In Theater Needs Our Support
Drive-in theaters were a staple of American life back in the 1950s and 1960s. However, by the 1970s, interest in going to the drive-in had waned. And, sadly, by the early 2000s, there were very few left. At the peak of their popularity, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters, these days, there are just over 300.
Belfast lobster predicts an early winter for Maine
(BDN) -- Winter is coming to Maine early this year. If you’re unhappy with the forecast, take it up with the prognosticating crustacean from the Passagassawakeag River, who foretold an early winter Monday, according to the Pen Bay Pilot. The Belfast Barons presented two scrolls — one for an...
Former Big Al’s Super Values in Wiscasset to be Sweetz & More
Heading to Boothbay Harbor this summer like they do every year from home in Holderness, New Hampshire to their standing reservation at Brown’s Wharf Inn, Steve and Ellen Jackson were disappointed to see Big’s Al’s Super Values store on Route 1, Wiscasset was closed and for lease. Ellen, who has taught elementary school 33 years in New Hampshire, always stopped at Big Al’s to stock up on school supplies, her husband said.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: 11 arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 calls for service for the period of Aug. 23 to Sept. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,544 calls for service. Brent A. Fogg, 50, of Bristol was issued a summons Aug. 25 for Operating under the Influence, on State Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, on behalf of an investigation by Sgt. Jared Mitkus of an accident, which occurred in April of 2022.
Maine Avenue road work all this week
BANGOR– Maine Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic for repairs for the remainder of the week. The work will be from Corporate Dr. to University Dr. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic. Avoid this area if possible and follow all signage and flagger instructions.
Aerosmith Thanks Bangor After A Rocking Sunday Show
What a weekend it was in Bangor. The video of the line to get into the show will blow your mind!. As you recover from an epic Labor Day Weekend and get back to the grind, we thought it would only be right to look back at a special couple of days here in town.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
Lockwood Hotel Opens in Waterville, Maine
Lockwood Hotel recently opened in Waterville, Maine, marking the first new boutique hotel opening in downtown Waterville in more than a century. The property was developed by Colby College and managed by Charlestowne Hotels. “Lockwood Hotel is a testament to everything Waterville and central Maine have to offer, and we...
Hanging out at the hangars
Pilot and Assistant Airport Manager Eugene Fairfield was visiting with Nick Knobil at Knobil’s hangar at Wiscasset Municipal Airport Sept. 1, when a 2021 Corvette pulled up. Marilyn Poliakoff, at the wheel, and husband Alex smiled and talked with the men and Wiscasset Newspaper on the bright morning with the windsocks moving.
Nine beagles brought to Camden for chance at new life
CAMDEN — Nine beagles felt grass under their paws for the first time, Sunday afternoon, in Camden. After a ride from Portland in a P.A.W.S. Animal Adoption Center van, each was unloaded from pet carriers in the PAWS parking lot. Many shook. Some drooled. The smell of vomit lingered. Several plopped down into lounging positions wherever the volunteers set them down to walk.
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Maine shelters, including PAWS and Pope, to welcome dozens of beagles from the 4,000 Virginia rescues destined for lab experiments
Ten animal welfare organizations across Maine have collaborated with the Humane Society of the United States to receive dozens of beagles to Maine as part of the historic removal of beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. This flight to Maine will mark the final transfer of the last remaining beagles from the facility to animal shelter partners for adoption, according to a news release from the Humane Society.
People Are Still Making the Same EZ Pass Error on the Maine Turnpike
EZ Pass has been a thing in Maine for over a decade now, but still manages to cause confusion on a daily basis for some motorists, specifically at toll booths. EZ Pass fast lanes have helped negate some of the issue, but at on-ramp toll booths, the same small but irritating problem continues to come up.
