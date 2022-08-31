ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Newly elected officials in Washington Co. swear in

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wi4B7_0hcmxQBz00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Sheriff Keith Sexton were among several newly elected officials at Wednesday morning’s swearing-in ceremony at the Washington County Justice Center.

Johnson City, Washington County tourism spending saw 30% increase in 2021

Grandy took oaths to his second term and spend the next four years pushing for education as a top priority and improving water infrastructure within the county.

Other newly elected officials included Washington Co. General Sessions Judge (Part II) Janet Hardin, District 2 Commissioner Marty Johnson, District 8 Commissioner Freddie Malone, District 10 Commissioner David Tomita and District 1 Constable Andy Register.

Wednesday’s ceremony completes the county general election process. Voters will return to the polls on Nov. 8 to case ballots in the state and federal general elections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Unanimous vote changes Johnson City flag

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission voted unanimously to change the city’s flag Thursday night, swapping the nearly 60-year-old design for a new pattern. “We’re doing our best to honor everything that came before us and everything we stand for now and everything we desire to be in the future,” said J.T […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Harshbarger to host ‘Coffee With Your Congresswoman’ events next week

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Rep. Diana Harshbarger will hold four events next week to share updates from Washington with constituents and answer their questions. Four “Coffee With Your Congresswoman” events will take place across the region: Jefferson City Coffee When: Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST Where: Jefferson City Public Library, 108 City Center Drive […]
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
WJHL

Scott Co. Sheriff: Escaped inmate captured

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Duffield Regional Jail inmate who reportedly escaped during a work detail has been captured, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning. A post from the agency revealed the inmate, identified as Cory Harber, was taken into custody “a little while ago by a neighboring jurisdiction.” Initial […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WTVC

Paddlers call for new regulations governing trotliners

The Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) is calling upon the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to update regulations regarding the use of trotlines on lakes, rivers and streams. The campaign follows the conclusion of a court case involving a paddling instructor who cut a man's trotlines after one of his student's life vests became snagged on a hook.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Election Local#Infrastructure#Swearing#Washington Co#District 1#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

The goats are back in town to clear Cement Hill vegetation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A herd of nearly 100 goats will return to Cement Hill on Sept. 10 to embark on a mission first launched in 2021 — clear the area of as much vegetation as possible. Enviro-Goat LLC will provide the goats’ service to Kingsport at no charge to the city, according to a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bell ringing in Jonesborough will celebrate Constitution

On Sunday, Sept. 11th, the State of Franklin Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host its Ninth Annual Bell Ringing in honor of Constitution Week. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Oak Hill School at 214 E. Sabin Drive in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Kingsport’s police officers growing out beards for charity

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The officers of the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) will soon be sporting some stubble as the fall season begins. A release from the KPD states the department is launching its second annual No-Shave Fall-vember to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and Girls Inc. In 2021, the campaign […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WLOS.com

ETSU responds to Title IX compliance in regards to LGBTQI+ students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A series of concerns from chairman John Ragan have been reaching the desks of university presidents across the state of Tennessee. The letter directed Tennessee universities to amend the description of Title IX protections, saying the U.S. Department of Education cannot put into effect its previous guidance treating LGBTQI+ as a protected class under Title IX.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Big, decaying tree at Abingdon Visitor’s Center to be removed

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A large tree outside the Abingdon Visitor’s Center will be removed due to decay. The town says the decay in the main trunk of the Green Ash tree was exposed when a 35-foot branch broke off during a storm earlier this summer. An independent arboricultural company was hired to assess the […]
ABINGDON, VA
erwinrecord.net

Coalition turning Erwin purple to educate on issue of overdoses

Unicoi County Prevention Coalition is supporting International Overdose Awareness Day by turning Erwin purple. “We’re going to put purple windmills on the courthouse lawn to raise awareness for opiod, fentanyl and stimulant overdoses,” said UCPC director Christy Smith. “We’ve also purchased purple lights for businesses and the courthouse...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Educator of the Week: Chelsey Potter, Cloudland Elementary

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chelsey Potter knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was a young student herself. “I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” she said. “That has been my dream in life. I played Barbies and would teach, so it’s been a passion to be a teacher.” The fifth-grade math and […]
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
WJHL

PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy