Newly elected officials in Washington Co. swear in
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Sheriff Keith Sexton were among several newly elected officials at Wednesday morning's swearing-in ceremony at the Washington County Justice Center.
Grandy took oaths to his second term and spend the next four years pushing for education as a top priority and improving water infrastructure within the county.
Other newly elected officials included Washington Co. General Sessions Judge (Part II) Janet Hardin, District 2 Commissioner Marty Johnson, District 8 Commissioner Freddie Malone, District 10 Commissioner David Tomita and District 1 Constable Andy Register.
Wednesday's ceremony completes the county general election process. Voters will return to the polls on Nov. 8 to case ballots in the state and federal general elections.
