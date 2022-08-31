Read full article on original website
subrena sullivan
6d ago
My sincere condolences to her family. I was hoping for a better outcome.. but things don't always turn out how we want them to. I know she's dancing 💃 in the sky with the Lord. REST EASY.. YOU'RE FREE 🙏🏽❤
Andre Lawary
6d ago
I don't understand why the police didn't look closer to the area. ? and why did it take so long to find her. when so wasn't that far from home when they found her body . my condolences goes out to the family. am very heart broken to hear about her . sad. still feeling that the police could have did a better job on looking for her. come on she is 81 or 82 years old she can't walk too far......
Teresa Setzer Neas
6d ago
my condolences to the family and friends of Ms Dawkins. May God bless you with peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Pregnant in the Piedmont: Expo provides resources for pregnant mothers and families
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19 has presented many challenges for new parents and pregnant mothers. Studies show roughly 41 percent of parents reported that their youngest child missed routine medical visits due to the ongoing pandemic. A Winston-Salem pregnancy, baby, and parenting expo hopes to bridge the gap by providing resources to Triad families.
soultracks.com
"Mockingbird" hitmaker Inez Foxx dies at age 79
(September 6, 2022) We’ve just learned of the death of singer Inez Foxx, one-half of the brother-sister duo Inez & Charlie Foxx, in West Compton, California. She was 79. Inez & Charlie Foxx were best known for the top 10 hit “Mockingbird” in 1963, but had a string of additional moderate hits running to the mid-70s.
wallstreetwindow.com
Former Foster Child Returns to Help In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Once a foster child in Rockingham County, 17-year-old Josh Brewer refurnishes new visitations rooms for his Eagle Scout Project. Wentworth, NC (September 2, 2022) – Children in the Rockingham County Foster Care system now have a warm and inviting place to visit with their birth parents thanks to the actions of a former foster child. Joshua Brewer chose to refurnish the County’s family visitation rooms in the new Veteran and Family Services Building for his Eagle Scout Project in hopes to offer a more comfortable space for both children and their parents during visiting hours.
Memorial honors High Point woman Heddie Dawkins after 1-week search ends in tragedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point. Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, […]
WDBJ7.com
Local “Book Lady” helps Danville inmates through Second Chance Book Club
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local Danville woman is using her passion for reading to help incarcerated women. Jennifer Williams, also known as the “book lady” by those in the area, is sharing her love for books with incarcerated women at the Danville City Jail. Williams began Second...
‘Project Lifesaver’ has chance to save countless lives in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It is called Project Lifesaver. It is a partnership between the Guilford County Sheriff's Office and the Pilot Club in Greensboro. GCSO Community Resource Unit Sergeant, Aline Almonor, said she wants to bring the publics attention on the program after 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins went missing.
Greensboro Science Center's green anaconda dies of cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Science Center announced its green anaconda Babalou 'Babs' died on Monday evening. The anaconda spent nearly 29 years at Greensboro Science Center since arriving in 1993. "Babalou will leave a snake-sized hole in our hearts," said Aquatics Curator Sarah Halbrend. The center said Babs' cause...
cbs17
Greensboro Science Center mourns loss of Babalou the green anaconda
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Science Center is mourning the loss of an iconic resident. According to a release from the center, their green anaconda Babalou passed away overnight between September 4 and 5. She was around 30 years old. “Babs” went to live at the GSC in...
Rody’s Tavern is back in business in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rody’s Tavern is opening its doors once again to the Greensboro community, the restaurant confirmed in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rody’s Tavern was sold to new owners on Aug. 19 after longtime owners Steve and Barbara Rodermond sold the restaurant after over 7 years of being a community hotspot. The […]
WRAL
'I've have people threaten to kill me:' Franklin Street becoming a scary place for students, employees
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Franklin Street is a cultural icon in Chapel Hill: A place for celebrating after a big win for UNC or for spooky fun on Halloween. However, some business owners say the street has become home to lots of violent threats recently. Some workers are so concerned they say they even bought body cameras - and a Taser!
Young North Carolina woman now missing 5 years; FBI renews plea for info in case
The FBI said they have been able to use electronic devices to track Abby Patterson's activities the day she vanished.
chathamstartribune.com
Assistance needed with missing man
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an individual that has been missing since Friday, Sept. 2. Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, was reported missing on Sept. 5, by a family member. He was last seen leaving his residence located at 12 Unity Dr., Axton.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash sends 5 juveniles to the hospital, deputies say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An early Monday morning crash sent five juveniles to the hospital, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. After 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a white sedan after seeing a law violation in the 1000 block of University Parkway. The driver refused to stop...
‘Junkyard’ Jandrew arrested in Rowan County murder
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested for the murder of a man last year in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. John ‘Junkyard’ Jandrew was arrested Friday for the October 2021 murder of Timothy ‘TJ’ Long. A ten-month investigation led to authorities identifying Junkyard as the suspect in […]
wfmynews2.com
Suicide attempt forces Greensboro road to close
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the exit ramp from I-40 eastbound onto US 220 South is closed due to a suicide attempt. Drivers are to avoid this area until further notice.
News Argus
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway.
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May 2023. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Winston-Salem shelter reopens dining room that was shut during pandemic
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After two years, Samaritan Ministries has finally reopened its doors to guests who don’t live in the shelter. In March 2020, the Winston-Salem charitable organization began offering only meals to-go, but as of this past August, it has opened the dining room to everyone. Since...
WBTV
Two people shot, one bit by dog in reported domestic dispute
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were shot, a third person was attacked by a dog in a reported domestic dispute in Salisbury. The incident happened on Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m., according to police. The location was a residence in the 1900 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd.
