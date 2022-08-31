ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Benjamin Cardilla
6d ago

stupid move but just think about the tolls here for a second 🧐 52 k for one vehicle is outrageous 😳 half the population doesn't make that annually. Government is getting out of hand period!!!!

John 22
6d ago

He thinks he’s above the law , another police officer that takes advantage of loop holes not living here and with crime running rampant, should be fired and pay restitution

Kharma
6d ago

Maria Rodriguez Ruocco aka ex Police officer "Maria Ruocco" got fired for similar events. She and her husband both were fired from jcpd for juicing the clock as well as bullying rookies. If you seen her you'd be surprised because it literally is written all over her face. She apparently went wild on her face with fillers and botox and more fillers Nd botox. Then the cop posts about all her Michael kors handbags and fancy stuff online. All the while she and he husband were lying and not fit for duty. These two also tested positive for options while ON THE JOB. I think people should know that most of the corruption isn't even reported. So, there is another inside job that was caught. We need to work together..."If you see something, SAY SOMETHING" or this entitlement will continue.

NJ.com

Man shot in abdomen in Jersey City domestic dispute

A man was shot in the abdomen early Monday morning by the mother of his child, Jersey City police said in radio transmissions. According to the transmissions, the man was shot on Virginia Avenue, between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, at approximately 1 a.m. He was taken by private vehicle to the Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Philadelphia man charged in 2020 N.J. murder

A 33-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in the woods behind a home in Somerset County more than two years ago. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald was arrested Wednesday in Philadelphia and charged with murder, unlawfully disturbing human remains and weapons offenses, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Newark

A 41-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday in Newark, officials said. Anchieta DeSouza-Lima, of Newark, was hit in the area of McCarter Highway and Emmet Street shortly before 3 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene about...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Man arrested for Newark homicide of Irvington resident

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, has arrested and charged Chauncey Venable with the July murder of Rasheed Mells, 24, of Irvington, according to an Aug. 31 press release from the ECPO. Venable has...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

78-year-old N.J. woman killed, husband injured in crash, cops say

An 78-year-old Dover woman was killed and her husband hurt in a single-vehicle crash Monday on Route 208 in Passaic County, authorities said. Carmen Traverso was driving south in Hawthorne between the Grandview Avenue and Goffle Road exits when her car veered off the highway, went up an embankment and became wedged between two trees, Hawthorne police said Tuesday.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man driving on two flat tires charged with DWI in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after Denville police observed the vehicle was being driven on two flat tires. On September 3, police stop a vehicle on Route 10 west for a vehicle driving with two passenger side flat tires....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

64-year-old man struck and killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen

A North Bergen man was killed crossing Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen early Tuesday morning, the second traffic fatality on the roadway in 48 hours. Angel Ruano, 64, was struck in the area of 69th Street just before 6 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Ruano was taken by Emergency Medical Services to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Drivers killed in Monmouth County crash ID’d

The man and woman killed Thursday night when their vehicles collided in Monmouth County have been identified, authorities confirmed. Michael Lorenzo, 36, of Manalapan, and Regina Freeman, 52, of Brick Township, died in the collision, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mark Spivey told NJ Advance Media on Monday. No...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Victim in fatal Labor Day shooting identified as 31-year-old man

The victim in a fatal shooting early Monday in a Middlesex County suburb has been identified as a 31-year-old Plainfield man, authorities announced. Police responded to the area of Aspen Court in Piscataway shortly after 4 a.m. in response to a 911 call about the victim and found Jibreel Elliott suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and Piscataway police.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman shot while in a car on a New York City bridge, cops say

A woman from New Jersey was shot in the neck Saturday night while in a car on a New York Bridge, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old victim, from Elizabeth, was sitting in the passenger seat and her 24-year-old husband was driving when the incident occurred on the Williamsburg Bridge, police said. The husband called police at 10:52 p.m. to report the shooting and then drove her to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

