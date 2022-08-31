stupid move but just think about the tolls here for a second 🧐 52 k for one vehicle is outrageous 😳 half the population doesn't make that annually. Government is getting out of hand period!!!!
He thinks he’s above the law , another police officer that takes advantage of loop holes not living here and with crime running rampant, should be fired and pay restitution
Maria Rodriguez Ruocco aka ex Police officer "Maria Ruocco" got fired for similar events. She and her husband both were fired from jcpd for juicing the clock as well as bullying rookies. If you seen her you'd be surprised because it literally is written all over her face. She apparently went wild on her face with fillers and botox and more fillers Nd botox. Then the cop posts about all her Michael kors handbags and fancy stuff online. All the while she and he husband were lying and not fit for duty. These two also tested positive for options while ON THE JOB. I think people should know that most of the corruption isn't even reported. So, there is another inside job that was caught. We need to work together..."If you see something, SAY SOMETHING" or this entitlement will continue.
