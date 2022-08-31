Read full article on original website
WAFF
1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash
UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
WAFF
Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One dead in Madison County wreck
Authorities confirm one person has died and a second was seriously injured in a crash on Cherry Tree Road in Madison County.
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man killed in early Monday DeKalb County crash
A man from Bryant died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Cody Ray Busby, 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Monday on DeKalb County...
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Madison County wreck
One person has died and another is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday in Gurley. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the death. Webster said a female patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The wreck was reported about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in Monday morning crash on University Drive
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the person killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning on University Drive. Nicolas John Browning, 20, died in the crash that happened about 2 a.m. near the Family Dollar, police said. Investigators believe he lost control of the vehicle, which...
‘We will die together’: Etowah County woman charged with repeatedly stalking man, family
According to court documents, Jenkins allegedly told the victim, "My death will be on you but when I find you then we will die together. I swear it on everyone's lives."
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted after 1 dead, another injured in Blount County shooting
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in locating a man accused of killing a man and injuring a woman in a shooting in Oneonta Monday. According to BCSO, deputies were called to the 300 block of Valley View Drive on reports of shots being fired. […]
wbrc.com
Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
2 arrested amid search for Limestone County wanted man
Two men who authorities say are "known associates" of another man wanted were arrested last week, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes
Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
WAFF
One dead after late night car crash on University Drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
Man connected to 2014 Huntsville beating death up for parole
Just over 12 years to the day, a 26-year-old man who was initially charged with manslaughter in the 2014 beating death of Mark Scott Pridmore is up for parole soon, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
wvtm13.com
Cullman County man desperate to find dog taken during armed carjacking
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — Philip Lewis is desperate to find his beloved dog, Little Dude. He was recently taken during an armed carjacking at a gas station. Watch the video above to learn more about the search for one man's best friend.
WAAY-TV
Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park
Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
Huntsville police respond to barricade situation after domestic dispute
Huntsville Police Department responded to a barricade situation in Huntsville on Monday afternoon.
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
Jackson County man charged with assaulting law enforcement officer
A Pisgah man is facing multiple charges, one of which includes second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, according to recent arrest records.
