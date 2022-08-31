ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

WAFF

1 person killed in Gurley single-vehicle crash

GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers have responded to a single-vehicle crash on Cherry Tree Road in Gurley. According to Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. spokesperson, Don Webster, one person was killed and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital. The crash happened around noon on Tuesday. This story will be...
GURLEY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Alabama 36 in Morgan County reopens after 2-vehicle crash

UPDATE: At 12:36 p.m., troopers reported the roadway is open. Both lanes of Alabama 36 near Cotaco-Florette Road in Morgan County are closed until further notice, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A two-vehicle crash that happened there about 8:56 a.m. Tuesday caused the closure, troopers said. The road...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Alabama 36 back open in Morgan Co. after crash

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday morning blocked both lanes on Alabama 36 in Morgan County. The wreck was near Cotaco Florette Road. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the roadway will is back open as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County man killed in early Monday DeKalb County crash

A man from Bryant died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday. Cody Ray Busby, 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2 a.m. Monday on DeKalb County...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Madison County wreck

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a wreck Tuesday in Gurley. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the death. Webster said a female patient was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The wreck was reported about 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in...
GURLEY, AL
wbrc.com

Body found overnight on Carson Rd in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on Carson Rd and 16th Terrace Circle NW early Tuesday morning. Police arrived at the scene around 2:00 a.m. to find the body of a 50-year-old man in the road. They believe he was hit by a vehicle that left the scene.
CENTER POINT, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police working scenes of two overnight crashes

Trinity man found after 15 hour search in Birmingham. "I really feel like they thought he was just going to show up after a few hours somewhere in the hospital." Crews fight fire at Huntsville McDonald's restaurant. Updated: 5 hours ago. No injuries were reported from the scene. One dead...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting in Center Point injures one person

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
CENTER POINT, AL
WAFF

One dead after late night car crash on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a crash on University Drive at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday. The car was completely flipped over and officers say the driver was dead when they arrived. Officers said the victim was a 20-year-old man and no other cars were involved.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Two people rescued from flood waters at Guntersville State Park

Two people were rescued during a flash flood event at Guntersville State Park on Sunday. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says a male and female were swept away by flood waters and went through a culvert. Nail says Sgt. Steve Gunn with the Hanceville Police Department and an unidentified man pulled...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL

