Lacey Township, NJ

92.7 WOBM

NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison

Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
BAYONNE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Boyfriend of murdered NJ woman found dead in barn, prosecutors say

FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a murdered woman has been found dead inside a vehicle in a barn and may have died by suicide, officials say. According to Burlington County prosecutors, a preliminary investigation has found that Peter Lestician's body was discovered on Friday by two men riding four-wheelers along an ATV trail in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. PA State Police were called to an abandoned barn in Cooper Township around 4 p.m. and found his body in the front seat of a locked vehicle.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
92.7 WOBM

Holmdel, NJ cops in two high-speed chases with luxury cars

Holmdel police pursued two SUVs at speeds reaching over 90 mph during the Labor Day weekend. Early Monday morning, police chased a Porsche SUV that was suspected of being involved in attempted car thefts and burglaries after the driver took off when told to stop by police. The pursuit went...
HOLMDEL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Philadelphia man arrested for Somerset County, NJ homicide in 2020

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A Pennsylvania man has been arrested for the April 2020 homicide of a Franklin Township resident, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office has announced. Juaquan Fitzgerald, 33, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawfully disturbing human remains, and weapons offenses. According to officials, Fitzgerald is responsible for...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

