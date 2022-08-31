ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreau, NY

Comments / 1

WNYT

Overnight traffic stop turns into drug arrest

A Cohoes man is facing several charges after police tell us they found meth in his car, plus, he didn’t have a license on him. Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday officers pulled over a car they say was speeding and found drugs. The 32 year old resident...
WNYT

Suspect arrested in Troy stabbing

TROY – A man is now charged in a Troy stabbing from last Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Donte Kennedy stabbed a man during a fight at 3rd and Congress. Kennedy was found by police in downtown Troy on Friday. He now faces several charges, including assault and weapons possession.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Woman accused of raping resident while employed at state operated facility

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested, charged with having sex with a resident at a state owned facility in Glens Falls. Lauren Andrews, who police say at the time of the incident was employed as an assistant coordinator for the facility on Cooper Street, is accused of having sexual intercourse with with a resident who was incapable of consent.
GLENS FALLS, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Brookville Man Victim of ATM Card Fraud

ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a report of access device fraud in Rose Township man on Friday. Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the area of Baha Lane, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, for a report of access device fraud around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
BROOKVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on DWAI charge

TOWN OF ULSTER – A 35-year-old Hudson man was arrested by Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance – fentanyl. At about 8 p.m. on September 2, deputies responded to the area of the...
HUDSON, NY
WRGB

Cocaine, weapon found after man leads police on chase near school grounds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A teenager armed with a loaded gun led police on a chase near a school in Washington Square. According to a press release provided by the Albany Police Department (APD), Marshall Gause, 19, was arrested and charged for throwing a loaded .40 caliber handgun to the ground after running through the Sheridan Avenue Preparatory School Thursday.
ALBANY, NY
CBS Sacramento

Placer County Sheriff K9 helps find, seize tens of thousands of fentanyl pills during routine traffic stop

NORTH AUBURN -- A traffic stop earlier this week led to the seizure of tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in Placer County.On August 29, a Placer County Sheriff's K-9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on eastbound Interstate 80 at the Maple Street exit, in North Auburn when K-9 Ruger, who is certified in narcotics detection, alerted his handler to the driver's side of the vehicle that was pulled over. Upon a search of that area, the deputy located five aluminum foil-lined packages that were vacuum sealed with plastic, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The deputy observed parts of the packages that exposed blue-green M30 tablets, commonly known as fentanyl pills. During the investigation, the deputy determined each package contained approximately 10,000 tablets weighing about 12 pounds – which amounted to an estimated 50,000 fentanyl pills total, the department reported.The driver, 27-year-old Brigido Lopez-Beltran, and passenger, 32-year-old Joaquin Mardueno, were both arrested for possession and sale of narcotics.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
PIX11

Boy, 15, slashes man with knife at Long Island Domino’s, police say

BELLMORE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage boy slashed a man with a knife at a Domino’s on Long Island Friday night, police said. The 15-year-old suspect had a verbal dispute with the 19-year-old victim at the pizzeria’s branch in the vicinity of Bellmore and Grand avenues at around 10 p.m. according to detectives. The dispute […]
WRGB

Madison Avenue shooting incident leaves one dead, one wounded

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Sunday morning inside of a building on Madison Avenue. At around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fareed Sanders, 35, of Albany inside the building with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest duo for shoplifting from Lowes

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested a duo for shoplifting. On September 2, 2022, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Hugo L. Cabrera, 46, of Troy, NY, on a warrant for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, and Justine M. Tuttle, 42, of Schodack, NY on a warrant for Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree.
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike

A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Police release identity of inmate who tried to escape Vt. prison

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An inmate who tried to escape from the prison in Springfield last week will face charges. Vermont State Police say Dustin Deberville, 33, tried to get out of the Southern State Correctional Facility on the morning of Aug. 24. Correctional officers saw Deberville scale the inner...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
WNYT

Albany man charged with $5 robbery of woman at Burger King

Albany police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at Burger King. Police say 23-year-old Dejeir Coleman stole $5 from a woman in a Burger King parking lot at knife point. Police say Coleman approached a woman and demanded money while threatening her if she didn’t comply. Police...
ALBANY, NY

