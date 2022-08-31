ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

Tennessee Lottery player wins ‘$1,000 A Day for Life’ prize

By Alicia Patton
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iAcHT_0hcmwNKB00

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lucky lottery player in Morristown got the prize of a lifetime Tuesday night after picking the right numbers in the “Cash 4 Life” game.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the unknown winner purchased the Cash 4 Life ticket at Kenny’s Market and Deli located at 5018 Cooper Ridge Road.

Breakfast biscuit leads to $1M prize in Bedford County

The lucky player matched five out five numbers correctly, including the Cash Ball in the draw-style game which led them to win $1,000 a day for life, the game’s highest prize.

Lottery officials say no other information will be released until the prize is claimed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Target News

Local Winners in Tennessee Lottery

Two lucky Tennessee Lottery players won big last night, August 29, 2022, from two different drawing-style games. The first was a player in Decherd, whose Tennessee Cash ticket matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win the jackpot of $500,000. That winning ticket was purchased at Downtown Station, 101 W. Main Street in Decherd.
DECHERD, TN
WATE

Company Distilling holds bottle signing in Townsend

Master distiller holds bottle signing at new facility. Company Distilling holds bottle signing in Townsend. Crime Stoppers surpass 3,000 tips received since …. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …. ‘Right to Work’ on the ballot for Tennesseans this …. Knoxville Starbucks employees hold ‘sip-ins’. What...
TOWNSEND, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morristown, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
Morristown, TN
Sports
City
Morristown, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Bedford County, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

This is the rudest city in Tennessee, according to one survey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is a state known for its southern hospitality and willingness to always help others. However, a recent survey shows that folks are naming one city in the Volunteer State as one of the rudest in the country. The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
WATE

Protection important in Tennessee’s matchup vs. Pittsburgh

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday’s game is going to come down to protection. The Vols surrendered five sacks in last year’s matchup with Pittsburgh. “Their whole team plays together,” said Tennessee senior offensive lineman Jerome Carvin. “They’re experienced. A lot of older guys on their team. They won’t beat themselves. They don’t make a lot […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loved ones remember Sevier County drowning victim

The body of Wade Brady was found in Douglas Lake on Sunday, according to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office. Knoxville teen helps feed refugees in Eagle Scout …. Crime Stoppers surpass 3,000 tips received since …. Dinner Bell to soon close its doors for good. Knoxville City Council to vote...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wkrn#The Tennessee Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

ACA Tennessee calls on TWRA, state legislators to update trotline regulations

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The American Canoe Association (ACA) in Tennessee is calling on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and state legislators to update trotline regulations for clarification. On Memorial Day weekend 2021, a group of professionals training other kayak instructors out of the Nolichucky Outdoor Learning Institute (NOLI) said a member of […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TWRA: Holiday weekend has been quiet so far in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) says the holiday weekend has been fairly quiet in the northeast region. According to the TWRA, only minor citations have been issued so far this Labor Day weekend. The agency says higher gas prices and inflation haven’t seemed to deter people off the lake […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Crime Stoppers surpass 3,000 tips received since launch in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers shared the organization’s latest facts and figures since the launch of its hotline last May through August 31, 2022. As stated on its Facebook page, the local Crime Stoppers chapter has received 3,059 tips since its launch in East Tennessee. Those tips also lead to […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WATE

Dandridge shooting investigation

A shooting over the weekend on Chestnut Grove Road in Jefferson County injured one person. Knoxville teen helps feed refugees in Eagle Scout …. Crime Stoppers surpass 3,000 tips received since …. Dinner Bell to soon close its doors for good. Knoxville City Council to vote on non-bonding resolution …
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

WATE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy