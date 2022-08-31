Read full article on original website
Related
DJ Claims Sydney Sweeney Is ‘Racist’ Amid ‘Euphoria’ Star’s MAGA Family Backlash
A DJ has accused Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviorafter controversial photos from the star's mom's birthday party were shared online. DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story to put the Euphoria star on blast for sharing photos from the party. Ferrada deemed the snapshots "realllll problematic" in a since-expired story, according to celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't.
Kanye West Addresses Fake Kim Kardashian Diarrhea Instagram Post: ‘Not Funny’
Kanye West has addressed the fake viral Instagram post alleging Kim Kardashian has "diarrhea a lot." A fake Instagram post seemingly from Kanye's account recently went viral. It read: "Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it." Many were confused whether or not...
Evanescence’s ‘Bring Me to Life’ Is No. 1 on iTunes + the Internet Has Questions
Everyone and their mothers know Evanescence's smash hit "Bring Me to Life" from their 2003 debut album Fallen. For some reason though, the track is currently sitting at No. 1 on iTunes, and the internet has questions as to why. Chart Data initially shared the news that the song had...
Harry Styles ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Acting Clip Draws Criticism Online
Harry Styles landed on the receiving end of criticism after a clip from his upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling made its way online. A promotional clip for the Olivia Wilde-directed movie was recently shared on Twitter. The scene features Styles and his co-star Florence Pugh in a heated conversation as their respective characters Jack and Alice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Did This Fan Predict Taylor Swift’s VMAs Comeback and New Album Announcement?
Taylor Swift made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and then dominated the post-show news cycle by announcing her new album Midnights. Bizarrely, it appears that one fan on Twitter predicted everything that happened regarding Swift mere hours before the awards ceremony started. The "Wildest Dreams" hit-maker caused...
Sharon Stone Says Younger Man Dumped Her for Refusing Botox
Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone is feeling confident after breaking up with Hollywood's youth-obsessed pressure to use Botox. However, her decision to take a stand against Botox resulted in a real-life breakup. In an interview with Vogue Arabia, the 64-year-old actress revealed she recently ended a relationship with a younger...
Teen Hurt After Bride-to-Be Tells Her She’ll Ruin Wedding Photos Unless She Loses Weight
A teenage girl was devastated after her future aunt, Olivia, told her she needed to lose a "good amount of weight" in order to be included in her bridal party. Sharing her story on Reddit, the girl claimed her uncle's bride-to-be said she would "ruin the pictures" if she didn't lose weight ahead of the event. The teen explained her soon-to-be aunt texted her asking if she had "managed to lose some weight" so she could "include" the teen in the wedding.
‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Claims Jennifer Lopez Booted Dancers From Audition Because They Were Virgos
With fall around the corner, it is officially another season: Virgo season. However, a new claim suggests Jennifer Lopez isn't a fan of those who fall under the astrological sign. Glee star Heather Morris claims Lopez once cut potential dancers from her tour audition because they were Virgos. The actress-dancer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DJ Khaled Literally Wouldn’t Stop Screaming ‘God Did’ at the VMAs
DJ Khaled is a bona fide meme-maker when he hits the stage — and the 2022 MTV VMAs was no exception. His incessant shouting of the phrase "God Did!" while on stage at the VMAs had the internet exploding with reactions Sunday night (Aug. 28). During his gig as...
2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Couldn’t Look Away From (PHOTOS)
Today's biggest pop stars and musicians strutted their stuff on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet Sunday night (Aug. 28). The iconic award show kicks off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 8PM ET. Fans can tune in on MTV, with simulcasts set to air on The CW Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.
‘Selfish’ Mom Criticized for Giving Daughter ‘Male Name’ as She Was Expecting a Boy
A new mom says her sister has been harping on her to reconsider her daughter's name because she feels it's a boy's name and that the little girl will get bullied for it. When the woman and her partner first picked out a name for their baby, they thought they were expecting a boy — but then she gave birth to a girl.
Did Harry Styles Spit on Chris Pine? Behold the Internet’s Latest Celebrity Conspiracy
This past weekend, the Venice Film Festival proved to be an amalgam of meme-able moments and curious speculation when it came to the Don't Worry Darling cast — but one conspiracy theory from the film's premiere really takes the cake. A video of Harry Styles allegedly, and perhaps accidentally,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blackpink Stun the Stage During Debut VMAs Performance: See Fan Reactions!
Blackpink absolutely slayed their first-ever American awards show performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday (Aug. 28), Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa made history as the first female K-pop act to perform at the VMAs. The four-piece simultaneously gave their debut live performance of their new single, "Pink Venom."
Fergie Just Did a Surprise Performance at the VMAs, But When’s the Last Time She Performed Live?
Fergie just made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, marking her first public performance in four years. The "Fergalicious" star joined forces with Jack Harlow to bless the stage at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Sunday night (Aug. 28). Harlow opened the main show with his chart-topping anthem "First Class," which samples Fergie's 2007 smash "Glamorous."
How to Stream the 2022 MTV VMAs
It's almost time for the 2022 MTV VMAs and pop culture stans everywhere are gearing up for the big night. (One fan even created a thread of the show's most memorable and controversial moments on Twitter. Lady Gaga's meat dress, anyone?) The show will air this Sunday (Aug. 28) at...
Brendan Fraser Cries While Receiving Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser has returned to the world of acting in a big way, and he’s already receiving rave reviews. His new film, The Whale, earned him a standing ovation at its festival premiere. The movie premiered Sept. 4 at the Venice Film Festival. Upon finishing the film, the whole...
Uninvited Sister Shows Up to Brother’s Wedding in Sparkly White Gown: ‘So Much Drama’ (PHOTO)
There's generally one common rule when it comes to weddings: If you're not the bride, don't wear white!. However, it seems one woman didn't get the memo as she showed up to her brother's wedding in a white, sparkly gown — after explicitly being told not to wear it.
Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’
In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health. "I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).
Britney Spears Uploads 22-Minute Audio File Addressing Oprah Interview, Secret Relationship and More
Britney Spears opened up about her experience under her conservatorship and her reluctance to sit for a formal interview in a groundbreaking, since-deleted audio file. In the audio clip, she also alluded to a secret relationship, eventually being freed from her conservatorship and her new collaboration with Elton John. The...
This Singer on TikTok Just Released a Song About Eddie Munson: Listen to ‘Eddie’s Song’
A musician released a tribute to Eddie Munson of Stranger Things and the viral song is getting mixed reactions online. Sapphire, a singer and songwriter who posts to TikTok under the handle @sapphireofficial, unveiled the heartfelt ballad "Eddie's Song" on all streaming platforms in July. "You're stuck in another place...
PopCrush
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.
Comments / 0