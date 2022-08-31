ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Prosecutor’s Office affirms county has ‘no authority’ to stop kids leaving DCFS office, but grey area remains

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For months, Cuyahoga County’s Division of Children and Family Services staff have been operating on the assumption that they cannot stop children in their custody from leaving the building where they’re housed, even if they believe the child is putting themselves at risk. But a recent legal opinion confirmed that their assumption is correct.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cuyahoga County approves spending nearly $750,000 on consultants for controversial jail project

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has approved spending an additional $744,000 to extend two consultant contracts for its controversial jail project. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Board of Control voted to extend to July 31, 2023 Jeff Appelbaum’s Project Management Consultants, LLC contract to provide “owner’s representative services” regarding the jail project. Applebaum’s firm will be paid an additional $400,000, bringing PMC’s total earnings on the jail project to $2.47 million since 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Cuyahoga County, OH
Warrensville Heights City School District must share taxes from corporate park with Beachwood schools, Ohio Supreme Court rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Warrensville Heights City School District must share tax revenue from Chagrin Highlands corporate park with Beachwood City School District, even though a tax-sharing agreement they agreed to in the 1990s was never approved by the Ohio State Board of Education, a split Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH
Remote-controlled trash gobblers to be deployed along Lake Erie to collect plastic waste on land and in water

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stewards of the Lake Erie shoreline will be getting some remote-controlled help when it comes to cleaning up marinas and beaches. Slated for arrival in the Cleveland area within the next month or so are two unmanned, trash-gobbling devices. One will scour and rake sandy beaches to remove bits of plastic and other debris. The other will skim across the water in such places as North Coast Harbor and do the same.
CLEVELAND, OH
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brook Park mayor vetoes medical marijuana ordinances

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Mayor Ed Orcutt has vetoed two medical marijuana ordinances City Council adopted on Aug. 23. One ordinance would have allowed the establishment of dispensaries in Brook Park; the other set specific requirements for operating such businesses. Law Director Carol Horvath said during the Aug. 23 meeting...
BROOK PARK, OH
Residential deer culling puts public safety at risk

Four Democrats on Medina City Council have betrayed their constituents by supporting an overbroad deer hunting ordinance that prioritizes property interests over public safety. On Sept. 12, council appears poised to pass the ordinance, which would introduce deadly force into residential neighborhoods by allowing bow hunting on residential lots --...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

