Prosecutor’s Office affirms county has ‘no authority’ to stop kids leaving DCFS office, but grey area remains
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For months, Cuyahoga County’s Division of Children and Family Services staff have been operating on the assumption that they cannot stop children in their custody from leaving the building where they’re housed, even if they believe the child is putting themselves at risk. But a recent legal opinion confirmed that their assumption is correct.
Cuyahoga County approves spending nearly $750,000 on consultants for controversial jail project
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County has approved spending an additional $744,000 to extend two consultant contracts for its controversial jail project. On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Board of Control voted to extend to July 31, 2023 Jeff Appelbaum’s Project Management Consultants, LLC contract to provide “owner’s representative services” regarding the jail project. Applebaum’s firm will be paid an additional $400,000, bringing PMC’s total earnings on the jail project to $2.47 million since 2019.
Cleveland Heights moves ahead with Lead-Safe initiative, Sept. 12 public hearing
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council will bring its proposed “Lead Safe” legislation off the table and possibly onto the books with a public hearing set for Monday (Sept. 12). ”If enacted, this ordinance would help prevent lead poisoning among Cleveland Heights children by creating a lead-safe certification...
Ohio’s universal absentee ballot applications are hitting mailboxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County elections officials said Monday they’ve begun to get questions from voters after the state performed its routine universal mailing of unsolicited absentee ballot applications last week. So far, elections officials said the most common question they’ve gotten about the mailing is from voters wondering...
Would a single municipal income tax rate for all of Cuyahoga County be a step to regionalism? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart is proposing overhauling income taxes in favor of a flat income tax split with cities. We’re talking about how the idea could attract greater investment and federal dollars, in a subtle first step to the county thinking of itself as one, on Today in Ohio.
Developers propose subdivision off Snowville Road east of Ohio 21 in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A Summer Wind Drive resident, partnering with Petros Development Group in Broadview Heights, has proposed a residential subdivision off the north side of Snowville Road east of Brecksville Road. Kirk Doskocil, with Greg Modic, president of land development with Petros, presented two options for the subdivision to...
Warrensville Heights City School District must share taxes from corporate park with Beachwood schools, Ohio Supreme Court rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Warrensville Heights City School District must share tax revenue from Chagrin Highlands corporate park with Beachwood City School District, even though a tax-sharing agreement they agreed to in the 1990s was never approved by the Ohio State Board of Education, a split Ohio Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Remote-controlled trash gobblers to be deployed along Lake Erie to collect plastic waste on land and in water
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Stewards of the Lake Erie shoreline will be getting some remote-controlled help when it comes to cleaning up marinas and beaches. Slated for arrival in the Cleveland area within the next month or so are two unmanned, trash-gobbling devices. One will scour and rake sandy beaches to remove bits of plastic and other debris. The other will skim across the water in such places as North Coast Harbor and do the same.
Ex-President Donald Trump plans Sept. 17 Youngstown rally to boost J.D. Vance’s Senate campaign
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ex-President Donald Trump is coming to Ohio later this month to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. Trump and Vance are scheduled to appear together on Sept. 17 at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St. in Youngstown, according to Save America PAC, Trump’s post presidency political operation.
Kudos to City Council members walking their wards - but where’s our Ward 13 council member?
As a lifelong Cleveland resident, I read with great interest Olivia Mitchell’s Sept. 3 article, “City Council members knocking on residents’ doors.” Kudos to Cleveland City Council members Kevin Conwell and Rebecca Maurer for actively reaching out to their respective communities. The only time I saw...
A guide to moving: Tips for making a much dreaded task less painful
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At some point in our adult lives, we have all moved from one dwelling to another, right? And some of us equate that task with the sound of a dentist’s drill. But you can make moving less painful -- even enjoyable. Mike Peterson, a moving consultant...
Authorities release identity of man killed in mass shooting on Labor Day at East Cleveland bar
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say Tyran Lewis was killed during a mass shooting at an East Cleveland lounge on Labor Day. Lewis, 30, of Cleveland, was fatally shot just before 3 a.m. at Just Us Lounge & Deli, located in the 13000 block of Euclid Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
‘The devil tried to destroy this family’: life sentence for Cleveland man who raped 3, impregnated 2 girls
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 37-year-old Cleveland man who raped three of his girlfriend’s daughters in a crime that nearly destroyed a family and added fuel to an already fiery political debate over abortion will spend the rest of his life in prison. Two of the girls, ages 10 and...
Pickup trying to pass several vehicles hits car head-on, killing Vermilion man, authorities say
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 20-year-old man from Vermilion was killed Sunday night when a car he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck that was trying to pass multiple vehicles, according to the State Highway Patrol. A news release from the Fremont Post of the...
What if Greater Cleveland were one municipality? How would your taxes change? The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In 2009, I covered the election when Cuyahoga County residents overwhelmingly approved a reform charter written by attorney Eugene Kramer. Now county executive candidate Lee Weingart is suggesting a new idea from Kramer: one countywide income tax, no matter where you live or work.
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
Brook Park mayor vetoes medical marijuana ordinances
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Mayor Ed Orcutt has vetoed two medical marijuana ordinances City Council adopted on Aug. 23. One ordinance would have allowed the establishment of dispensaries in Brook Park; the other set specific requirements for operating such businesses. Law Director Carol Horvath said during the Aug. 23 meeting...
Property owner seeks rezoning of office building across from SouthPark Mall
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The owner of a multi-tenant office on Ohio 82 just west of Interstate 71 wants the city to rezone the property so that he can better market the half-empty building. Jason Sheiban, managing member of SP-JS1 LLC, has asked the city to rezone the 2½-acre lot on...
Mexican gray wolf scaled its way to freedom in brief escape at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An endangered Mexican gray wolf that managed to breach an “outdoor, off-exhibit containment area” at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Monday morning did so by climbing its way out. The wolf escaped by “scaling the containment walls and creating a gap in the top of...
Residential deer culling puts public safety at risk
Four Democrats on Medina City Council have betrayed their constituents by supporting an overbroad deer hunting ordinance that prioritizes property interests over public safety. On Sept. 12, council appears poised to pass the ordinance, which would introduce deadly force into residential neighborhoods by allowing bow hunting on residential lots --...
