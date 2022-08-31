Spaceface among Bumblefest psych-rock bands playing Tampa this weekend
Miami’s beloved Bumblefest goes down this weekend, and the Bay area gets to enjoy the buzz, too, when three Bumble bands head to our neck of the woods on Friday, Sept. 2 at Hooch and Hive in Tampa .
St. Pete’s own Chlorinefields is among those, but so is Largo’s Stargazer Lilies and Memphian outfit Spaceface, which features former members of the Flaming Lips (and the Lips’ tech crew). Spaceface's latest album Anemoia definitely psych-rocks, but it’s got an unmistakable funk that’s buoyed by indie-pop joy, too. [event-1]
