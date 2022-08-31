ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Spaceface among Bumblefest psych-rock bands playing Tampa this weekend

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369KQx_0hcmvXs000
Spaceface
Miami’s beloved Bumblefest goes down this weekend, and the Bay area gets to enjoy the buzz, too, when three Bumble bands head to our neck of the woods on Friday, Sept. 2 at Hooch and Hive in Tampa .

St. Pete’s own Chlorinefields is among those, but so is Largo’s Stargazer Lilies and Memphian outfit Spaceface, which features former members of the Flaming Lips (and the Lips’ tech crew).
Spaceface's latest album Anemoia definitely psych-rocks, but it’s got an unmistakable funk that’s buoyed by indie-pop joy, too. [event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Largo, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Psych#Rock Band#Bumblefest#Memphian#Lips
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa rapper Pusha Preme stages album release party and shoe drive on Friday

Next week, Bandcamp is going to shine some light on a new album by Tampa rapper Pusha Preme, who’s giving local fans a chance to hear Hate Saying Goodbye in person at this album release on Friday, Sept. 2 at New World Brewery where he’s joined by one of the best duos in Florida (Katara and Perception), plus a host of party-starting hip-hop acts. A lot of good has happened in the Preme camp over the last year—tours, appearances at Gasparilla Music Festival and Mischief Mondays, TV spots, the birth of his wife’s first child—but there’s been a lot of darkness,...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
427
Followers
88
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy