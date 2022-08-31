Brewers and Pirates play, winner takes 3-game series

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 34-26 at home and 68-60 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Pittsburgh is 23-44 on the road and 49-80 overall. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .231 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 7-for-28 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: day-to-day (knee), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

