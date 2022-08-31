ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers and Pirates play, winner takes 3-game series

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZV6uM_0hcmvQgv00

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 34-26 at home and 68-60 overall. The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.89.

Pittsburgh is 23-44 on the road and 49-80 overall. The Pirates are 10th in the NL with 127 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 19th time this season. The Brewers are ahead 10-8 in the season series.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has 21 doubles and 27 home runs while hitting .231 for the Brewers. Keston Hiura is 7-for-28 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 14 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs while hitting .256 for the Pirates. Rodolfo Castro is 11-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

Pirates: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rowdy Tellez: day-to-day (knee), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Heineman: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yerry De Los Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Peters
Person
Keston Hiura
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Trevor Rosenthal
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
127K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy