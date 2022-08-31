ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes

I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
SEATTLE, WA
PLANetizen

Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets

Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment

SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington

SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District

The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms

FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
FIFE, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
KING COUNTY, WA

