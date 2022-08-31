Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com
Flooded mineshaft to partially close WB I-90 near Issaquah in September
As if getting from home from eastern Washington isn’t congested enough, the state is about to close two of the three lanes of westbound Interstate 90 near Issaquah for the better part of two weeks. This is going to be rough for westbound drivers, especially the truck drivers heading...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
MyNorthwest.com
State Patrol re-opens 2 lanes of SB I-5 near Northgate amid vehicular homicide investigation
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver on suspicion of vehicular homicide Tuesday morning after a passenger car collided with two semi-trucks and another passenger car, leaving one dead. After closing all lanes of SB I-5 near the Northgate Way exit, troopers have re-opened two lanes of the interstate.
KING-5
Miles-long backup reported after fatal crash on southbound I-5 in Seattle
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for several hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the collision near Northeast Northgate...
livingsnoqualmie.com
A Major Project Will Affect Westbound I-90 Travel During September Near Issaquah
Just before the I90 pavement project started on Aug. 30 in North Bend between exits 31 & 32 started, Living Snoqualmie was asked by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) if we had any questions about the repairs. We did and submitted our questions. The next day, WSDOT completed...
PLANetizen
Washington State Moving Ahead With Complete Streets
Ryan Packer reports for The Urbanist on the details of the Move Ahead Washington law, also known as SB 5974, approved by the Seattle Legislature in March 2022. As explained by Packer, Move Ahead Washington is ambitious in its scope, requiring the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to “identify gaps that exist in pedestrian or bike networks, and work with local jurisdictions to fill them” for every state transportation project that started design after July 1 of this year with a cost of over $500,000.
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
Among the 10 people killed when a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound over the weekend was a Spokane civil rights activist and the founder of a Woodinville winery and his family.
KOMO News
Local residents growing frustrated with nearby encampment
SEATTLE, Wash. — Neighbors are fed up and desperately calling for help with a growing encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge. Some residents we spoke to say the growing trash and break-ins is forcing them out of the area. There’s no timeline on when this encampment will be addressed...
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was continuing to search Monday for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person was recovered by a good Samaritan...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
Search suspended, 9 still missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Woodinville winemaker, Spokane civil rights activist among plane crash victims
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — KING 5 confirmed with two prominent winery owners in Woodinville and family members that one of the people on the plane that crashed near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4 was local winemaker and owner Ross Andrew Mickel of Ross Andrew Wineries. KING 5 spoke with several...
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
Plane that crashed near Whidbey Island has long history in the skies over Washington
SEATTLE — The floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound on Sept. 4 has a long history in the skies over western Washington, and so does the Renton company that owns it. The de Havilland DHC-3 Otter floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island, killing at least one person, was built in 1967. Despite its age, former NTSB senior Air Safety Investigator Gregory Feith said that doesn't necessarily mean the plane was not safe.
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
wedgwoodinseattlehistory.com
One Hundred Years in the Wedgwood Business District
The year 2022 marks one hundred years since the first store opened in what is now defined as the Wedgwood neighborhood, between NE 75th to 95th Streets in northeast Seattle. The north-south arterial 35th Ave NE is the central core of Wedgwood with its main business district at the intersection of NE 85th Street.
Military couple has 2 moving trucks stolen; contents include 18 firearms
FIFE, Wash. — "Nearly everything we own, everything we've acquired over 40 plus years of our lives is gone," said Jeremy Yama, from his new home in Virginia. Two U-Haul trucks full of personal items, furniture, family heirlooms and 18 personal firearms with 2 sets of body armor, were stolen during Yama and his wife's move from Washington state in July.
Whidbey Island float plane crash: ’10 presumed dead’ with 1 body found after Friday Harbor aircraft ‘nosedived’ into sea
TEN people are presumed dead after witnesses described seeing a plane 'nosedive' into the water on Sunday. The float plane was carrying a child and nine other passengers during the horror crash on Whidbey Island north of Seattle, Washington. A tweet from USCG Pacific Northwest announced the deadly Sunday afternoon...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
