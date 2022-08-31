ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Pedestrian youth hospitalized after hit-and-run involving SUV near Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A youth hit by a vehicle west of Kalamazoo in a hit-and-run on Monday evening is recovering and in stable condition. Kalamazoo Township police officers responded to the scene, in the 2000 block of West Main Street, at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where they found a male laying in the roadway, injured but responsive, Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang confirmed with the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Brewed Coffee#Food Deserts#Drive Thru#Salad#Food Drink#Mackenzies Bakery#Water Street Coffee
WWMTCw

Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital

PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Fire damages abandoned building in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A fire that damaged an abandoned home Monday morning is currently under investigation, officials said. Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to reports of a fire in an abandoned home in the 200 block of Cooley Street in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park

KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man, 28, dies after shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning. Aaron Lee Starling, 28, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the chest around 1:56 a.m., Sept. 3, on Portage Street, near East Crosstown Parkway. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the man arrived at...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
