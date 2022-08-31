Read full article on original website
West Michigan Avenue to close at Stadium Drive for traffic signal upgrades
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo intersection will be closed during upgrade work. West Michigan Avenue at Stadium Drive will be closed Thursday, Sept. 8, through Friday, Sept. 9, for traffic signal upgrades, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. There will be impacts to the motoring public and...
Intersection closed for gas main replacement in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – An intersection is closed for four days as a gas main is replaced in Kalamazoo Township. Lake Street and Olmstead Road are closed Tuesday, Sept. 6, to Friday, Sept. 9, for a gas main replacement in the area, Consumers Energy said in a news release. The...
Most vehicles speed past Kalamazoo’s interactive speed limit signs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Most of the vehicles that pass by interactive speed limit signs in the city are exceeding the posted speed limit. That is what three months of data from the city’s interactive speed signs shows, city Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “Unfortunately, the data shows...
Pedestrian youth hospitalized after hit-and-run involving SUV near Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A youth hit by a vehicle west of Kalamazoo in a hit-and-run on Monday evening is recovering and in stable condition. Kalamazoo Township police officers responded to the scene, in the 2000 block of West Main Street, at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, where they found a male laying in the roadway, injured but responsive, Township Police Chief Bryan Ergang confirmed with the Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive.
Police look for suspect in Kalamazoo armed bank robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police search for the suspect in an armed bank robbery Tuesday. The suspect entered Kalsee Credit Union around 1 p.m. wearing a mask, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man presented a note which made threats to employees and demanded money, police...
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Popular Grand Rapids corn maze opens for season
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Already home to Michigan’s “Big Apple,” which has served as a photo opportunity for visitors since 1973, Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery has created an even bigger apple this fall. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, after guests get a photo with the...
Road closures to begin after Labor Day in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI - City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of the storm that swept through Michigan on Monday, Aug. 29. The City of Battle Creek announced that road closures will begin on Tuesday, Sept 6, and possibly last through Friday, Sept. 9. The closures are necessary as heavy...
Crash at Portage intersection sends four people to hospital
PORTAGE, Mich. — One person was seriously hurt and three others were also hospitalized in a crash Monday, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. The department posted a photo on its Facebook page just after 6:30 p.m. showing the mangled front ends of two cars involved in a crash.
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
Kalamazoo’s 9/11 ceremony moves to new location with younger generation in mind
KALAMAZOO, MI — After over 15 years of commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001 at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo, event organizers have shifted the location and focus for this year’s ceremony. An abbreviated ceremony is planned for 6:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field, 251...
WMU student dies, fatal shooting kills one outside Kalamazoo market, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. WMU student dies after hit-and-run A Western Michigan University Student has died following a hit-and-run on Saturday, Aug. 27. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg of Lisle, Illinois was hit by a car on the 2700 block of...
Fire damages abandoned building in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A fire that damaged an abandoned home Monday morning is currently under investigation, officials said. Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded around 5:15 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, to reports of a fire in an abandoned home in the 200 block of Cooley Street in Kalamazoo.
$1.12 million state grant will nearly double acreage of Kent County park
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Kent County park will almost double in acreage thanks to a roughly $1.12 million grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kent County Board of Commissioners gave tentative approval to accepting the grant dollars and a cost-sharing agreement with Cannon Township to purchase the property adjacent to Townsend Park.
Kalamazoo man, 28, dies after shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man died after he was shot early Saturday morning. Aaron Lee Starling, 28, of Kalamazoo, was shot in the chest around 1:56 a.m., Sept. 3, on Portage Street, near East Crosstown Parkway. When police arrived at the scene, they were told the man arrived at...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
