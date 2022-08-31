Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Meet the Watsons, Local Frazeysburg Family Named GoFundMe Heroes
FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio- The Watson family were named GoFundMe Heroes for battling food insecurity in their community. Jason Watson, a PE teacher, started the community funded food pantry with his family in 2016 after realizing how many of his students were relying on school lunches and going hungry. “I think we...
WHIZ
K-9 Adoption Center Dog of The Week: Meet Hendricks
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week we got to meet another adorable dog for Dog of The Week. Meet Hendricks, he’s one of the friendliest dogs the K-9 Adoption Center has ever had and he loves taking walks and loves being around kids. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid spoke more...
WHIZ
28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show
FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community. “I believe...
WHIZ
Fountain Square Fire
Several families have been displaced after a fire Tuesday morning. One duplex and a single family residence in the 800 block of Fountain Square were damaged. Zanesville Fire Department, along with Washington Township Fire, ZPD, and Genesis Community Ambulance responded to the call, which came in around 11:21 Tuesday morning.
WHIZ
2022 Summer Concert Series Proved to be a Success
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The City of Zanesville found their Summer Concert Series, an effort to draw people in and showcase the downtown, to be an overall success. Zanesville Mayor Don Mason discussed how the Summer Concert Series began and how it has steadily expanded. “In 2021, we had four...
WHIZ
170th Morgan County Fair Begins Tuesday
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The 170th Morgan County Fair will begin Tuesday with a full slate of activities and entertainment each day through Saturday. Morgan County Fair Board Member Garth Ruff discussed what this year’s fair brings to the community. “So we officially open Tuesday, September 6, and run...
WHIZ
Flint Ridge’s ‘Knap In’ Event Wraps Up
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio – Flint Ridge’s Knap In Event concluded Sunday. The event started on Friday and gathered people from all over the world to show the process of knapping. Flint Knapping is the art of using special rocks to make arrowheads, spears, stone tools, and other artifacts Native Americans made. Roy Miller, a Knapper of over 40 years says that his passion has stemmed since he was just a boy.
WHIZ
3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The 3rd Annual Team Coby Poker Run took place earlier today. ‘Team Coby’ is an anti-bullying and suicide awareness group. The group is named after Coby, a young child who committed suicide. Coby was a child who had the sweetest soul and could light up...
WHIZ
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s￼
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Alzheimer’s Association is getting ready to host a 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in Zanesville!. The walk, along with plenty of other activities will take place Saturday, September 24th at Zane State College. This is part of the largest fundraising event in...
WHIZ
Duncan Falls Fire Department Hosts 29th Annual Car Show
DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio – The 29th Annual Antique Car Gathering took place in Duncan Falls Sunday. The show featured cars and trucks, food, and fun for the Duncan Falls community. The event is a fundraiser for the Wayne Township Fire Department and the fire chief Donald Alexander says that idea started nearly three 2 decades ago.
WHIZ
Shawnee Celebrates 150 Years
SHAWNEE, Ohio- Today we are out here in historic Shawnee where it’s turning 150 years old. There will be tourists looking at the Tecumseh theater as well as food vendors and much more. Historic Shawnee is home of the Tecumseh theater and many more hidden gems. The village was...
WHIZ
William LeRoy “Lee” Amos
William LeRoy “Lee” Amos JR. ,75, of Nashport passed away peacefully on Saturday September 3, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family following a courageous, hard fought battle with cancer. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 14, 1947 to the late Gladys Kirk Queen and William L. Amos SR.
WHIZ
Library to Hold Medicare Information Session
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System routinely holds public events that benefit and inform people of all ages to a wide variety of interests and possibilities. Muskingum County Library System Adult Services Librarian Heather Phillips announced an upcoming Medicare seminar and explained what attendees can expect. “Tracy...
WTAP
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WHIZ
Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
Police: Man pounds on woman's hood, carjacks her in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been charged after police said he slammed his hands on the hood of a woman's car, flashed a gun and carjacked her in downtown Columbus over the weekend. Police said several people called 911 saying a man, identified as Quintin Roberson, was in...
Stolen motorcycle from business prompts search in Heath
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward after a motorcycle was stolen in Heath. On July 29, the suspect stole a red and white Honda motorcycle from John Hinderer Power Store on Hebron Road, according to the Heath Division of Police. Now, Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up […]
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
WHIZ
Albert Ray Christopher
Albert Ray Christopher, age 87, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born October 9, 1934, in Caldwell, son of the late John and Bessie Christopher. Al was a 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a 1957 graduate of Ohio University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree, and he earned a Master’s Degree from Xavier University. He was employed by Wyoming High School in Ohio, where he was assistant football coach from 1957-1960 and New Philadelphia High School, where he was head football coach from 1960-1967. He went on to Kent State University, where he was offensive line coach from 1967-1970, and then served for 25 years at Muskingum University, where he was head football coach, head golf coach, and athletic director. Among his accomplishments, Al was president of the Ohio High School Coaches Association in 1966. He coached the Muskingum University football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference title and named Ohio Athletic Coach of the Year, both in 1975. He coached the Muskingum University golf team to the Ohio Athletic Conference Title in 1978 and 1987. Al was inducted into the Muskingum University Athletic Hall of Fame, the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame, the ZDGA Hall of Fame, and the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. He loved golfing with lifelong friends at the Zanesville Country Club. He achieved many golf accolades, including winning the country club’s Senior Classic three times and shot his age or better around 1,700 times. Al was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville.
