Albert Ray Christopher, age 87, of Zanesville, Ohio, died Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born October 9, 1934, in Caldwell, son of the late John and Bessie Christopher. Al was a 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a 1957 graduate of Ohio University, where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree, and he earned a Master’s Degree from Xavier University. He was employed by Wyoming High School in Ohio, where he was assistant football coach from 1957-1960 and New Philadelphia High School, where he was head football coach from 1960-1967. He went on to Kent State University, where he was offensive line coach from 1967-1970, and then served for 25 years at Muskingum University, where he was head football coach, head golf coach, and athletic director. Among his accomplishments, Al was president of the Ohio High School Coaches Association in 1966. He coached the Muskingum University football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference title and named Ohio Athletic Coach of the Year, both in 1975. He coached the Muskingum University golf team to the Ohio Athletic Conference Title in 1978 and 1987. Al was inducted into the Muskingum University Athletic Hall of Fame, the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame, the ZDGA Hall of Fame, and the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Hall of Fame. He loved golfing with lifelong friends at the Zanesville Country Club. He achieved many golf accolades, including winning the country club’s Senior Classic three times and shot his age or better around 1,700 times. Al was a member of the North Terrace Church of Christ in Zanesville.

