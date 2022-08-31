Read full article on original website
wkyufm.org
West Virginia, Kentucky officials repeatedly ignored plans to prepare for catastrophic floods. Residents are paying the price.
When four and a half feet of water engulfed the town of Fleming-Neon, Kentucky, in July, fire chief Carter Bevins found himself in an unfamiliar position. “We were helpless,” he said. The volunteer firehouse, which sits on a small road directly in front of Wright Fork creek, was surrounded...
wkyufm.org
'Mr. Western' goes to Washington: Bowling Green veteran, 100, prepares for Honor Flight trip
A few of Kentucky’s last remaining World War II veterans will get a “thank you” in first-class style on Wednesday. The non-profit Honor Flight Bluegrass will fly eight of them to Washington D.C. to visit the national memorial to the war. Eleven Korean War and 63 Vietnam War veterans will also be on the flight and visit their respective memorials.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky mutual aid groups try to fill FEMA gaps
At the Disaster Recovery Center in Hazard, people are trickling in. A few are applying for a replacement driver’s license, some for Walmart cards handed out by the Red Cross. But most eastern Kentucky residents are here to apply for FEMA individual assistance. One of them is Herschel Dixon....
wkyufm.org
United Way chapters continuing to support tornado recovery throughout western Kentucky
Groups like the United Way of Kentucky are continuing to support the progress communities are making as recovery efforts continue nearly nine months after the December tornado outbreak. Since December, United Way has raised over $5 million to support disaster recovery in western and central Kentucky. United Way of Kentucky...
