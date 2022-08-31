ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Take Honor Flight Around Central Coast

By Camille DeVaul
 6 days ago
Seventeen U.S. veterans met at Estrella Warbirds Museum to fly in the Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber

PASO ROBLES — Seventeen U.S. veterans took flight on Saturday, Aug. 27, in the “Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber,” a restored World War II C-47 aircraft, for an Honor Flight around the Central Coast.

Aboard Betsy were two WWII veterans, one pre-Vietnam veteran who served between Korea and Vietnam, and 14 Vietnam veterans. They came to the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles for take-off from areas ranging from Santa Ynez to Paso Robles. All of them have been waiting their turn for an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for their Tour of Honor.

“The flight yesterday turned out better than we could have expected,” said Flight Coordinator for Honor Flight, Caralee Wade. “Our team at Honor Flight worked hard with the Gooney Birds and the staff at the Warbirds museum in putting it all together, and it all came off without a hitch.”

The flight was gifted to Honor Flight Central Coast California by the Estrella Warbirds Museum and plane owners, the Gooney Birds, to thank the veterans who have been waiting on the long wait list for their Washington, D.C., trip.

Honor Flight Central Coast California is a nonprofit organization that takes veterans to Washington, D.C., for a Tour of Honor trip to see the memorials honoring their service. The Saturday Honor Flight took veterans on a 40-minute tour over Morro Rock and Hearst Castle.

“Welcome Home Military came to help welcome them back,” said Wade. “Our communities helped at the two piers in Cayucos and San Simeon and even at Heritage Ranch show their support with flags waving as they flew past.”

Waiting for the veterans back at Warbirds was the El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

“As Regent of the El Paso de Robles Chapter, NSDAR, I was very honored to have our chapter participate in the welcoming home of the Honor Flight this past Saturday,” El Paso de Robles Chapter Regent Susan Howard said. “Seven members of our chapter were able to attend the ceremony and honor our heroes.”

Due to COVID precautions, Honor Flights were delayed, but flights are back running.

The Honor Flight organization was originally focused on WWII veterans, but the flights are open to any veteran of any era. Vietnam veterans now make up the biggest proportion of veterans on the flights.

“The veterans exited the plane with big smiles and huge hugs, thanking us for a flight they will always remember,” Wade said.

The next Honor Flight will be Oct. 24-26 and will be the last one of the year. More details on the flight will be available at a later date.

For more information on Honor Flight, visit honorflightccc.org

Members of the El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (sitting from left) Susan Howard, Betsy Beatty, Lisa Wood, and Linda Wood, greet the veterans arriving for the Honor Flight at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Photo Courtesy of Paso DAR.
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Fire Respond to Stag Way Structure Fire

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to 923 Running Stag Way for a reported residential structure fire on the night of September 2. Firefighters arrived at the scene to discover the attached garage fully involved with fire extending to a travel trailer in the driveway. All occupants were able to safely evacuate the structure. The fire was quickly contained to the travel trailer and garage before extending into the living quarters.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 08/22 – 08/28/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. August 22, 2022. 22:03— Joseph...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Stupidism by Lee Pitts

I’d like to congratulate my friend Carole on her retirement from clerking three and four livestock auctions a week for over 50 years. Oops, I’m sorry I realize now that by saying 50 years, I’m guilty of AGEISM. I don’t know if you know this or not...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Appoints New Airport Manager

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles has appointed Mark Scandalis to the post of Airport Manager upon the retirement of Roger Oxborrow after decades of service to the City. Roger Oxborrow was honored at the June 21 City Council meeting for his 37 years of dedicated service to the Paso Robles Airport and is being succeeded as Airport Manager by Mark Scandalis, who was given the unique opportunity to apprentice under Roger prior to being offered the position.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Fall Season of Recreation Classes Now Open for Registration

PASO ROBLES — The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services are now open for registration and include a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors. All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the activities, classes and sports tab.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Karl Richard Hansen 1949 – 2022

Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born in January 1949 in Glendale, CA, to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, CA, after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

One for the Boys

Last Friday evening, we attended the “cruise” on El Camino Real in Atascadero. My husband and I agreed that it was by far the best one yet!. Congratulations to Terrie Banish and her team for their organizational skills in putting on events like that. It was a treat for us to be able to see such beautiful, classic vehicles parading El Camino Real.
ATASCADERO, CA
Community Policy