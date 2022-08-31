Read full article on original website
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
nbcboston.com
Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Wellesley Causes Eastbound Lane Closure
A rollover crash along Route 9 in Wellesley, Massachusetts has caused a lane closure as EMS evaluates a driver, according to police. The rollover involved one car on the eastbound side of Route 9 after School Street, according to Wellesley police. The vehicle went into the woods, with the driver trapped in the car. That driver is now being evaluated by EMS.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 41-year-old Massachusetts man killed; two others injured in multi-vehicle crash
A Massachusetts man has been killed after a serious crash on Sunday night. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 11:30 p.m. Massachusetts State Police responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose that resulted in a fatality. Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was...
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian in Swansea Hit By Car
Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car at Route 195 on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts Sunday evening. According to police, the man was badly injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
nbcboston.com
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Portsmouth Crash
A 22-year-old is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided Saturday night in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, police said. Portsmouth police officers responded around 10:19 p.m. to the crash on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road and found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He was taken to the Portsmouth emergency room where he later died from his injuries, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man, 41, Killed In Head-on Crash in Melrose
One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts, state police said. The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a 2015 Mercedes CLS and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. The impact was so violent, the Mercedes ended up on its side up against the two cars parked a driveway.
nbcboston.com
Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton
A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said. The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.
nbcboston.com
Officers Assist Man From Burning Vehicle in Worcester
Two officers in Worcester were able to remove a man from a burning vehicle moments before the entire car became engulfed in flames, authorities said. Worcester Police officials said that an officer located a vehicle flipped on its roof and on fire around 1 a.m. Sunday near Southwest Common Plaza, where a 22-year-old male operating the car was found unresponsive.
NECN
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
Brockton Pedestrian Killed in Crash Identified
BROCKTON — A Brockton man killed in a multiple-vehicle crash while walking in the city on Wednesday night has been identified as 24-year-old Edisson Matza. Matza was killed and four others injured in the crash, which took place at around 8:28 p.m. on Aug. 31 on Pleasant Street at Nye Avenue, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials are investigating after finding small pet dog dead after being burned to death in Massachusetts
Officials are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Massachusetts under disturbing circumstances. According to multiple reports, the pet dog was burned to death in the area of Curwin Circle housing project in Lynn. The owner of the dog reportedly lives in the area and authorities...
WCVB
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston
BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
capecod.com
Several ambulances called to crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Ambulances from Bourne and West Barnstable were called to a crash in Sandwich around 4:45 PM Thursday afternoon. According to reports, two vehicles and a pedestrian were involved in the collision. Two people were transported to hospital with unknown injuries. Four others were treated and released at the scene. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
whdh.com
Two cars heavily damaged after alleged street racing crash in New Hampshire
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating two vehicles that were heavily damaged after crashing during an alleged street race in New Hampshire Thursday. The crash happened just after 12:00 p.m. when police said two 17-year-old drivers were racing on Old Derry Road in Hudson. The two vehicles collided, sending...
nbcboston.com
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
nbcboston.com
Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police
Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
WMUR.com
Greenville man found stabbed to death in Milford nearly 40 years ago; case still unsolved
MILFORD, N.H. — The 1986 murder of a 25-year-old man from Greenville remains unsolved decades later. Michael Kierstead was last seen after he withdrew money from the Indian Head Bank in Wilton at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 4, 1986, officials said. He was seen getting into a blue...
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
