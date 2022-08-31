ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Cm Punk
Bobby Fish
Jon Moxley
Fightful

Billy Corgan: We Will Do Another NWA EmPowerrr Event Very Soon

NWA president Billy Corgan says NWA EmPowerrr will return soon. Corgan previously stated that there wasn't enough TV-ready female talent to do an EmPowerrr show this year. In another interview, he discussed some of the difficulties that came with the inaugural event. During the September 6 episode of NWA Powerrr,...
Fightful

Swerve Strickland On Potential Match With FTR: They Need To Get To Us, We Hold The AEW Titles

Swerve comments on potentially defending the AEW Tag Team Championship against FTR. Currently, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are the All Elite Wrestling Tag Team Champions. At AEW All Out, Swerve and Lee will defend their tag team gold against Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed. However, there are many that believe FTR should be getting theTag Team Championship opportunity due to the hot streak they have been on in 2022. As of this writing, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood currently hold three sets of Tag Team Championship belts.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey

Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Fightful

Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific

“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Fightful

More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Fightful

Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
Fightful

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Gross Over $100 Million In 2022

AEW is doing good business. Tony Khan has often touted AEW ratings as a sign that the company is in a healthy position with Dynamite being in one of the top two spots every Wednesday on cable for months. Khan has also noted that the last three AEW pay-per-views have surpassed $1 million at the gate.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'

Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
