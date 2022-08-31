ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Report: D'Lo Brown Exits IMPACT Wrestling

D'Lo Brown is reportedly gone from IMPACT. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports D'Lo Brown has departed the company. Brown worked as a producer and as an announcer before leaving that position to focus full-time on his producing role. Scott D'Amore gave the following statement to PWI:. "We appreciate D'Lo's contributions...
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments

Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory

Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific

“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
