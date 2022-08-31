Read full article on original website
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
NXT Worlds Collide 2022: NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match Result
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance successfully defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Monday Night Raw Superstars, Nikki ASH and Doudrop. Much of the match was one-sided, however. Here's how it all went down, courtesy of our live coverage:. NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Report: D'Lo Brown Exits IMPACT Wrestling
D'Lo Brown is reportedly gone from IMPACT. Mike Johnson at PWInsider reports D'Lo Brown has departed the company. Brown worked as a producer and as an announcer before leaving that position to focus full-time on his producing role. Scott D'Amore gave the following statement to PWI:. "We appreciate D'Lo's contributions...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/6): Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Gold, Serena Deeb And More Compete
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
Major League Wrestling Partners With Range Sports, Court Bauer Comments
Major League Wrestling has formed a new partnership in the hopes of reaching new heights. As reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MLW has partnered with Range Sports, which is led by president Will Funk, who worked for WarnerMedia for the past two decades. There, he had an influential role as the Executive Vice President and made major moves like the NBA on TNT partnership and, alongside CBS, the acquisition of March Madness. Under his guidance, WarnerMedia also started making original programming.
9/2 AEW Rampage Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Trends Up
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/2 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a semi-final in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, drew 485,000 viewers on September 2. This number is up from the 431,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
Doug Williams Cancels September Bookings Due To Shoulder Injury
Doug Williams is currently sidelined. In a tweet on September 5, the veteran announced that he has canceled all of his bookings for the month due to a shoulder injury. He apologized and noted that while he wouldn't have taken this course of action in the past, he is prioritizing his health now.
Carmelo Hayes Retires Another Jersey, Cameron Grimes Declines Biscotti | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following NXT Worlds Collide 2022:. - In the opening match, Carmelo Hayes was able to best Ricochet and retain his North American Championship. After that, he marked the occasion as only Carmelo Hayes can. You can see the full video of what happened after the match embedded above.
Anthony Bowens Discusses The Acclaimed’s First PPV Match As A Team, Predicts Victory
Anthony Bowens discusses The Acclaimed's first pay-per-view opportunity. Since debuting as a tag team in AEW in 2020, The Acclaimed have yet to have a tag team bout on pay-per-view. While Max Caster has been in a few multi-man matches himself, Bowens has only been afforded the opportunity to participate in the Casino Battle Royale at 2021's Double Or Nothing.
Watch: AEW All Out Media Scrum | 9/4/22
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return
Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific
“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
The Street Profits On Rumors Of Potential Split: We're Staying Focused, We Want To Win The Titles
The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) want the smoke, as always, and they still have their sights set on the gold. Fans continue to speculate about the duo's future; they came up short in their quest to win the tag team championship at both WWE Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Plus, Ford is often viewed as a breakout singles star in the making.
Ricochet, Nikki ASH, Doudrop, Meiko Satomura, More In Action On 9/6 WWE NXT
Three bouts have been announced for Tuesday's NXT. WWE announced Ricochet, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop be sticking with NXT for at least one more show as they'll be in action on the September 6 episode of the program. Ricochet, who lost to Carmelo Hayes at NXT Worlds Collide in an...
