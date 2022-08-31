Read full article on original website
Going into Game One against Louisiana Tech, Tiger fans were unsure about how the defense would fare under Blake Baker, the 3rd defensive coordinator in three years. In the season prior, the Missouri defense was abysmal, which may be an understatement. The run defense kept the Tigers out of numerous games and it made it a near improbable task to stay close with teams who had a competent offensive line. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Tiger fans were crossing their fingers for a noticeable change. Lucky for them, they got it.
These posts are always the most fun to put together after a win like Thursday’s. In case you’re new to these parts, let me refresh you on our weekly MV3 feature. Inspired by the Pujols-Rolen-Edmonds trifecta of the early-mid aughts St. Louis Cardinal teams, every week our staff submits a ballot of the three most valuable and important players who contributed to Missouri’s outcome — win or loss. Sometimes, in weeks like this one, there is no shortage of praise to spread around the roster. Some weeks, Harrison Mevis gets every vote and the rest of the spots are left blank.
