Arkansas moves up in both major polls
Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
Oklahoma football: What UTEP coach Dana Dimel said after Sooners defeated Miners
UTEP faced an uphill battle Saturday at Oklahoma, as the Miners lost 45-13. Dana Dimel and company found themselves down 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, but battled back after that, as Oklahoma would go on to win the next three quarters 24-13. It was something Dimel pointed out in his postgame press conference.
Texas football: Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden responds after loss to Longhorns
Louisiana-Monroe opened its 2022 season with a 52-10 loss to Texas on the road. The Warhawks kept it relatively close early, aided by an interception off Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers that was then parlayed into a field goal. The Longhorns’ depth and talent proved to be too much in the end, as ULM was held scoreless for over 40 minutes from the second to fourth quarters.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
Scott Frost shares message to Nebraska locker room after sloppy win over North Dakota
Nebraska defeated North Dakota at home 38-17, but had Huskers fans on the edges of their seats for a while. Knotted at 17 with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter before Nebraska went ahead. A week after Scott Frost and company suffered an upset loss against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, it was not a performance to write home about. After the game, Frost was asked what his message to his team was.
Smith makes big impact in first outing as a Gamecock
Freshman defensive back DQ Smith recorded a strong showing in his debut in a South Carolina uniform. Smith, who was one of multiple true freshmen who saw the field on Saturday night, returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the third quarter which put the Gamecocks up 28-14. Smith...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Transfer Portal Players of the Week: Florida State strikes gold in Jared Verse
It’s always fun to see which transfers are showing out at their new school. Week 1 in college football gave us a great glimpse at who could be big-time players at their new programs — and there were a lot of them. Several key transfers from the 2022 cycle had big showings this past Saturday but none bigger than the 247Sports Transfer Portal Player of the Week, Jared Verse from Florida State.
What Auburn players did in the locker room during weather delay
AUBURN, Alabama — If any groans were heard from Pat Dye Field upon the PA announcement of a weather delay Saturday night, it could have been from any number of Auburn players. The Tigers were humming with a 35-7 lead over Mercer, with 1:33 left in the third quarter,...
Wiltfong Whiparound: USC dazzling recruits in Week 1
In this segment of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong breaks down USC's recruiting after a 66-14 smashing of Rice.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
WATCH: USC LB commit Tackett Curtis scores three punt return TDs in season opener
USC four-star 2023 linebacker commit Tackett Curtis opened his senior season with a bang, recording not one, not two but three punt returns for scores on Friday night. Curtis posted all three of the scores on his social media:. On defense he opened the season with five tackles on defense...
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
National top-100 CB Bravion Rogers is back on the Texas A&M commitment list
La Grange, Texas, national top-100 cornerback Bravion Rogers originally made a pledge to Texas A&M in early April. He backed off that commitment in August but, not too much later, he is back on the commitment list. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior made the call to rejoin the class this week.
Country’s No. 1 LB ultra impressed with Buckeye defense, will return to Ohio State today
The country’s No. 1 class of 2024 LB was ultra-impressed sitting in The Shoe as the Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame.
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
