ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Freeland ambush highlights growing threats to women in Canadian public life

By Leyland Cecco in Toronto
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18SDsJ_0hcmu7DO00
Chrystia Freeland, the deputy PM, who was accosted on Friday during a visit to Alberta. Police are investigating the incident.

Justin Trudeau has warned of an increasingly toxic atmosphere in Canadian public life, amplified by the anonymity of social media and disproportionately targeting women and visible minorities in politics and journalism.

Encounters with disgruntled constituents have long been accepted as a reality of Canadian politics, but the tradition of friendly debate has increasingly been replaced by racial slurs, threatening phone calls at night and fears for the safety of politicians’ families.

On a visit to the province of Alberta on Friday, Canada’s deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, was accosted by a large man who hurled obscenities and called her a “traitor”. The incident, now under investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was quickly condemned by leaders of all parties.

“Threats, violence, intimidation of any kind, are always unacceptable, and this kind of cowardly behaviour threatens and undermines our democracy, and our values and openness and respect, upon which Canada was built,” Trudeau said on Monday.

Freeland’s condemnation of the incident in Alberta has prompted other women to share their experiences of misogyny and racism while serving in public office.

Jyoti Gondek, Calgary’s mayor, chronicled the “pain and fear” that comes with sustained harassment.

“During the 2017 civic election, I had a man call to tell me he knew where I lived and that I should watch out. He then confronted me in person at a public debate. He was about 6ft 2in, 200lbs,” she wrote on Twitter. “In an open area packed with people, he loomed over me to hiss that he had made that call, and he would make sure I lost the election. He then sat in the front row leering at me for the whole event.”

Gondek, who immigrated from the United Kingdom to Canada, recounted incidents where she was called racial slurs and told to “go back where [she] came from”.

“The cold reality is that we all know the deputy prime minister will be targeted again. We know I will be targeted again,” she wrote. “All the stories that are being shared by journalists and politicians should show you it will happen again. And the next time may result in injury or death.”

Former environment minister Catherine McKenna said the “chilling” video of the Alberta incident highlights the mounting threats politicians face “when we’re just trying to do our job”.

“I still get nervous. I look over my shoulder all the time. Anything that is weird, around my house, or when I’m out, I’m on it. I’m hyper-vigilant,” she told the Guardian.

During her time as environment minister, the threats and harassment “started jumping offline” and manifesting in public ways.

Her campaign office was defaced. A man visited her office looking for McKenna and screaming at her staff. She was accosted when out with her family.

“It’s actually traumatizing when we compartmentalize it all. That’s why I’m so mad right now. And I’m just calling it out, because it’s really for my current colleagues, but also for all women in politics … We need to be serious, because someone could get killed, and that is terrifying.”

Spending on security for lawmakers has increased in the UK since the assassination of Jo Cox in 2016, when she was killed before meeting with constituents. And in the United States, the safety of public officials has become a greater focus following the shooting of Gabrielle Giffords in 2011 and the foiled terror plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

In early summer, Canada’s public safety minister, Marco Mendicino, said lawmakers would get panic buttons amid a rise in intimidation and harassment. Mendicino himself had received death threats after a bill to curb firearms.

“We have not taken this seriously enough in Canada. A panic button is not a serious thing,” said McKenna. “We need to look at models from other countries, where you have a dedicated service whose explicit mandate is to protect folks that hold high-profile offices.”

Following the incident with Freeland, Mendicino said his government was looking at all possible options, including security for cabinet ministers and parliamentarians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0otR_0hcmu7DO00
Marci Ien, the minister for women and gender equality. Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Mounting partisanship and the echo chamber of social media have often been blamed for the erosion of civility, but Canada’s minister for women and gender equality and youth – who has spoken frankly of racism she faced as a Black woman in media – says members of visible minorities have long faced harassment and intimidation.

“This has been an ongoing situation, and while it’s just coming to light maybe for some people now, the temperature has been quite high, for many of us, for a long time,” Marci Ien told the Guardian. “The idea of things becoming demonstrably worse – they’ve always been pretty bad. It’s just the people that the vitriol was hurled at weren’t the deputy prime minister.”

In recent weeks, the Canadian Association of Journalists has condemned a wave of attacks against female journalists, with much of the harassment targeting the race and ethnicity of reporters.

Ien said her own experience in broadcasting prepared her for the vitriol she has faced as a cabinet minister. The decision to enter public office was “incredibly difficult” for her family, but the broader reckoning that spilled into Canada following the death George Floyd in the United States a prompted her to run, she said.

“Frankly, I wanted to be at the table. If you’re going to try and fix something or be part of a collaborative process, you need to be part of the system.”

But Ien warned that the “despicable” attack on Freeland would have a broader effect on women and marginalized groups wanting to enter politics, and could make it harder for lawmakers to meet openly – and safely – with constituents.

“I love the conversations that I can have on the streets with people. That’s something we have in this country that we should be proud of,” she said. “But when you have violence like this, it is an absolute deterrent for people – women in particular. They’ll look at that and go: ‘Why would I even want to do that? Why would I even want to get involved?’ And that’s the problem, because we need everybody at the table.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Guardian

Claims of an antiracism ‘cult’ are an excuse for the settler justice system to ignore its failures

In early June, the Australian carried a report of an exclusive interview with Justice Judith Kelly, a sitting judge of the Northern Territory’s supreme court, about what she called a “total epidemic of domestic violence” that has killed more than 50 Aboriginal women in the NT since the year 2000. She wanted people to know what is happening to Aboriginal women. Then, she said, people would care, and “maybe something can be done about it”.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marci Ien
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Marco Mendicino
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Chrystia Freeland
Person
Catherine Mckenna
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
The Guardian

German businessman onboard private jet that crashed into Baltic

A prominent German businessman was onboard the private jet that crashed into the Baltic Sea off Latvia after flying halfway across Europe from Spain without responding to controllers’ calls, his company, Quick Air, has said. The jet, an Austria-registered Cessna 551, left Jerez in southern Spain on Sunday afternoon,...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Race And Ethnicity
TheDailyBeast

Private ‘Ghost Plane’ Crashes Into Baltic Sea as NATO Scrambles Jets

A private plane believed to have been carrying four people crashed off the coast of Latvia after flight controllers were unable to hail it, Reuters reported Sunday, citing Swedish authorities. Fighter jets were dispatched by Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and NATO’s Baltic air-policing mission to track the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 on its erratic flight path. The pilots reported seeing no one in the cockpit, Swedish official Lars Antonsson said. The plane crashed “when it ran out of fuel,” Antonsson added, according to RTÉ. The aircraft carried a pilot, a man, a woman, and a person described as a daughter, the German outlet Bild reported, without providing a source. It had set off from a southern Spain airfield “without a set destination,” Reuters reported. The plane banked twice, turning at Paris and Cologne, before moving out over the Baltic Sea. Less than five hours after taking off, it was listed by the FlightRadar24 tracking site as rapidly losing speed and altitude, spiraling into the sea. Swedish and Lithuanian forces were on their way to the crash site late Sunday, with Antonsson cautioning that the likelihood of locating survivors was “minimal.”Read it at Reuters
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
Country
Canada
The Guardian

The Guardian

431K+
Followers
98K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy