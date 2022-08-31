Read full article on original website
Related
7 Things You May Have Missed at the Twin Falls County Fair this Year
The Twin Falls County Fair has come and gone, and many of us are sad that we will have to wait another year to go back. It is an event that while expensive and overcrowded, is something many look forward to year around. The food, the shows, the concert, the animals, games, smells, rides, and the atmosphere make for a week that many look forward to and enjoy. While the prices are high, you have a year to save and know what to expect, plus it only comes once a year, so it is ok to splurge a little. There is much to see and do, and unless you give yourself a decent amount of time, or go multiple days, odds are you are going to miss something. For those that were unable to go, or for those that were unable to see everything because they were prioritizing food or rides, here are some of the things you may have missed from the 2022 Twin Falls County Fair.
5 Things You Have To See At This Years’ Sept 11th Event In Twin Falls
The September 11th Memorial in Twin Falls this year is bigger and better than ever. There are so many new things that you are not going to want to miss. The event is actually expanded to three days instead of one. The Massive Flag Coming To Twin Falls. The flag...
What Would You Do? Return or Keep a Bad Drink From Fast Food Drive-Thru?
What would you do? What would you do if you are going through a fast food drive-thru, you begin to pull out, take a sip of your drink and find it to be watered down or flat? The answer may seem obvious, but think it through the last time this happened to you. Yes, you paid for it, but is it worth going in for? Is it worth turning around if you are already down the street? What would you do? Would you turn around and go back, continue on your way and drink it as is, or throw it away and chalk up the loss?
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: The Ponies Pistols and Pistons Show at the Twin Falls County Fair Recap
I've said before, that the Ponies, Pistols, and Pistons show at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most exciting and action-packed show at the fair. After attending the event again last night, now I’m saying it again because the show was awesome. If you missed it, check out the gallery of photos from the show and make sure you go see it live if they come back next year.
Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?
Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently. The term for someone that just can't seem to let another human being get a complete sentence out of their...
Don’t Miss These 10 Events Taking Place this Weekend in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley
The unofficial end of summer is here, and while that will make many sad, the weather will more than makeup for it, as it continues to feel like it. The heat may be sticking around, but the focus will turn to fall activities as September has begun, and summer 2022 closes this weekend. With the holiday taking place, many will take advantage of it to have one final weekend to enjoy before things get busier and there aren't any breaks until the holidays later in the year. If you are on the fence about what to do this weekend, do not fret, there is tons to do and very little chance you will be bored this Labor Day weekend in the Magic Valley. Here are some events to consider and check out this weekend.
There’s a Big Hole at the Twin Falls County, ID Fair
John Evans was Governor, Ronald Reagan was President, and the population of all of Twin Falls County was about the size of the city today. Brent Reinke didn’t have gray hair. His family began operating Mr. Bs as a concession at the county fair. It served generations over the next four decades. Now an era has come to an end. The family decided to bring it to an end. This year, the Reinke’s will enjoy the fair just like everyone else, without the long days of set up, serving, and then tearing down. `The fair is among the longest-running institutions in southern Idaho.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Most Popular Twin Falls Google Searches That Have Nothing To Do With Idaho
Have you ever Googled something just to see what the most searched thing about it is? I did it with Twin Falls and I have to say, most of the Google searches have nothing to do with where we live, let alone Idaho at all. Disclaimer: This was done on...
If You Were A Twin Falls Top Gun Pilot, What’s Your Call Sign?
After nearly thirteen weeks at the box office, Top Gun: Maverick is easily the highest-grossing film of 2022. To date, the sequel has earned more than $2 billion globally, and it's still playing at my local theater. Since its release in late-May, Top Gun: Maverick has become the seventh highest-grossing...
The Most Horrifying Buys At Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store
Halloween is now just nine weeks away. The Twin Falls Spirit Halloween Store is nearly fully operational as masks, makeup, costumes, movie merchandise, rubber weapons, and inflatable ghouls are being unpacked and organized on store shelves. There are a number of reasons I look forward to Labor Day every year....
Idaho State Police Issue Warning on Candy-like Fentanyl
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho police are warning people of a new candy-like fentanyl narcotic that was seized during the weekend. Idaho State Police (ISP) says the multi-colored fentanyl pills are known as "skittles" or "rainbow" drugs and were recently found by Coeur d'Alene police."We need the public to know that multi-colored fentanyl, including counterfeit pills, powder, and chalk-like blocks, are being seen locally," says Captain John Kempf of the Idaho State Police. "It is unknown if this multi-colored fentanyl is targeted at young people, but parents must be aware that it is different than what law enforcement saw last year. We know it's in our schools and we also know dealers use social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to advertise and coordinate deals with young people." ISP said it is not known if this new fentanyl is stronger than what is usually found. Regardless, law enforcement says fentanyl has caused overdose deaths of hundreds of Idahoans. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the candy-like have not been found in the community, however the terminology has been heard. Also, the powder form of fentanyl is increasingly being found in Twin Falls County. On August 31, Gov. Brad Little declared the day Overdose Awareness Day. The Associated Press reports that at the Capitol steps 353 empty chairs represented the number of people who died from an overdose in Idaho during 2021. Earlier this year the governor launched the initiative "Esto Perpetua" aimed directly at fentanyl and methamphetamine. A law enforcement and citizen committee were formed to come up with ways to head-odd the impact of the illegal drug. The governor also allocated $1 million to help with roadside testing kits for law enforcement and a public awareness campaign to warn people of the dangers of fentanyl. According to law enforcement and the governor, the majority of fentanyl coming into Idaho is from Mexico by way of the cartels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Share Hope And Positivity At The Twin Falls Suicide Prevention Event
Mental health illness is on the rise and people need help on a daily basis. A non-profit organization called Love Yourself is hosting a suicide prevention event at the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. It is a great way to share hope and positivity possibly helping those who feel like they have no other options.
The Delicious New Cookie Twin Falls Girl Scouts Are Slinging
The next time you walk out of a store or open your front door and cross paths with a Twin Falls Girl Scouts member, make sure to ask about the newest flavor before you buy 10 boxes. The scout's new cookie was unveiled to the U.S. just days ago and is available for purchase online.
25% Of Twin Falls Homeowners Use Cameras To Spy On You, Says Data
Home security systems are a great tool to both discourage criminals from targeting a property and for producing evidence for police to work with if a theft does occur. A recent study also indicates that a good number of homeowners are using this technology for ulterior motives. I had a...
Rock On At The Filer Golf Course With Music, Food, And Fun
Rock The Range is coming to Pebble Ponds Golf Course in Filer and it is going to be an event you do not want to miss. Bringing together all your favorite things in one place for a 21 and over experience. This is the first year and hopefully many more to come.
$3 Movies Coming this Weekend to the Twin Falls Magic Valley Cinema 13
We’ve mentioned quite a few times that we need a dollar theater in Twin Falls, and this might be the closest we’ll ever get to that. On Saturday, September 3rd the Magic Valley Cinema 13 will be showing all movies for just $3. $3 Movies For National Cinema...
Magic Valley Task Force Investigating Friday High Speed Chase
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A special task force is investigating a high-speed chase and reports of shots fired early Friday near Buhl. According to court records, 18-year-old Sydney Gibson was arraigned Monday on felony attempting to flee or elude a police officer with a vehicle early in the morning on August 26. In court documents a Twin Falls County Deputy reported hearing "shots fired" over the radio and witnessed a young male with black hair lying motionless on the ground when he arrived on scene when the chase ended in a field. The charging documents doesn't mention any further details related to the reports of shots fired. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the incident is being handled by the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force headed by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office and no further details were given. Deputies responded a little before 3 a.m. following a report from a man who had stopped to check on the people in a car stopped in the middle of the road in Filer. The man reported a male in the passenger seat pulled out a firearm. The suspect vehicle, a gray Hyundai sedan, made its way into Twin Falls where Twin Falls County Deputies attempted to pull it over at a gas station. The car then sped off at speeds of more than 100 mph towards Filer in the opposing lanes of travel. A deputy reported in the charging documents that the car hit speeds of 120 mph while going through Filer. The pursuit went through Buhl at speeds clocked around 100 mph where the sedan nearly hit another vehicle head on. Eventually the car went into a field on 4100 N where deputies pinned it. A deputy then pulled the driver, Gibson, from the car and placed her in custody.
Search Continues for Paul Man Who Went Missing 60 Years Ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a Paul man who went missing while hunting in the South Hills 60 years ago. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell posted on social media that crews spent the summer looking, with help from a cadaver dog, for then 19-year-old Floyd Dorsey. The sheriff said Dorsey had gone up to Monument Peak to hunt with some friends on October 20, 1961. The group had set up camp and a storm hit the area blanketing the hills with snow that night.
A Quartz Hotspot And Ghost Town Await North Of Twin Falls ID
If you're looking for a southern Idaho road trip that offers history, a bit of ghostly charm, and the opportunity to unearth some gorgeous stones, you need not travel any further than 190 miles north of Twin Falls. I've put a lot of miles on the old odometer throughout southern...
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0