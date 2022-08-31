Read full article on original website
Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
Asheville man involved in police brutality case faces assault charge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man involved in a police brutality case back in 2017 with Asheville police was recently charged with assault with a deadly weapon. In this latest arrest, 37-year-old Johnnie Rush also faces charges of misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. He is being held...
More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
South Carolina police department announces officer's death
MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
Forest City man faces numerous drug charges after traffic stop
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Forest City man was charged with numerous drug offenses after a traffic stop. On Aug. 4, Adrian Darnell Camp was stopped for a traffic violation. A search of his vehicle turned up drugs and cash. Camp, 45, of Forest City, was charged with...
Academic report: Jackson Co. Public Schools meet, exceed academic growth for 2021-22 year
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a time when schools across the nation are still battling achievement gaps with students due to virtual learning during the pandemic, one mountain school district is celebrating achievement from the majority of its schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Jackson County Public Schools...
One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
Hendersonville businesses donate parking lots for weekend to benefit local organizations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local businesses in downtown Hendersonville are giving up their parking lots this weekend during the N.C. Apple Festival to help local organizations. Various organizations and teams take over the lots and charge fees for festival attendees to park. News 13 spoke with East Henderson High's...
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
"Nobody does anything alone" Volunteer reflects on decades of serving the community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The dictionary defines a volunteer as someone who freely offers to do something. For more than 60 years, one Hendersonville woman has done just that. Behind a collage of old articles and pictures is a woman who has spent decades selflessly serving one organization. BJ...
Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
Final preparations underway ahead of Mountain State Fair kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain state fair kicks off Friday at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. The gates will open at 9 a.m. Right now, rides and booths are going up as the fair staff prepares for a weekend rush of festival-goers. ”You’ve got...
Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
Cleanup underway after heavy rains cause mudslides, road washouts in WNC
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rain Monday led to road washouts and mudslides in Henderson and Rutherford counties. A road washout on U.S. 74A in Bat Cave near Freeman Knolls left a portion of the road closed for the majority of Monday afternoon and evening. “I just never...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Rainy weather and local flooding prompted the 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville to shut down Monday morning. This is the first time the King Apple Festival Parade has been canceled in 18 years. Up to 80 floats were anticipated to take part in the parade. Organizers told News 13 that despite the early closure, they still think some days this weekend were record-setting for the festival.
Soggy holiday weekend: Several western Carolina counties under Flood Watch through Monday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It may be a soggy Labor Day weekend for many celebrating in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina as chances for heavy rainfall continue throughout Monday evening. A Flood Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. Monday for the following counties: Macon, Jackson, Graham,...
Inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival celebrates late icon's contribution to Bluegrass
MILL SPRING, N.C. (WLOS) — An inaugural music festival paid tribute Sunday, Sept. 4 to a local Bluegrass legend and American icon. Earl Scruggs Music Festival attendees enjoyed live music, influenced by Scruggs, in Mill Spring this weekend at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Scruggs is best known for...
