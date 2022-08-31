ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Asheville man involved in police brutality case faces assault charge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The man involved in a police brutality case back in 2017 with Asheville police was recently charged with assault with a deadly weapon. In this latest arrest, 37-year-old Johnnie Rush also faces charges of misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. He is being held...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

More details released after one person shot in Asheville over Labor Day weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Police have released more details about a shooting incident that left one person injured in Asheville over Labor Day weekend. The Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. At the scene, officers found a man at a residence suffering from a gunshot wound and administered emergency medical care. He was transported to Mission Hospital by Buncombe County EMS, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

South Carolina man accused of stealing car with baby inside arrested, charged

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — A suspect accused of stealing a car with a baby inside, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, has been taken into custody in Upstate South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says investigators identified the suspect on Sept. 3 as 25-year-old Jalin Michael Jones. Officials discovered on Sept. 4 that Jones had been arrested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Government
my40.tv

South Carolina police department announces officer's death

MAULDIN, S.C. (WLOS) — A South Carolina police department announced the death of an officer on Sunday. Mauldin Police Department said in a Sept. 4 Facebook post that Sergeant Sam Harrell died late the night before. "Please keep his family in your prayers," the post read, in part. The...
MAULDIN, SC
my40.tv

One person treated, released from hospital after shooting incident in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities report one person was injured in a shooting incident Saturday in Asheville. Few details are available, but a spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the area of Sulphur Springs and Delaware Avenue in West Asheville on Sept. 3 for a report of gunshots in the vicinity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
my40.tv

Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
BAT CAVE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mat#Webinar#County Jail#Overdose Deaths
my40.tv

Final preparations underway ahead of Mountain State Fair kick-off

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain state fair kicks off Friday at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. The gates will open at 9 a.m. Right now, rides and booths are going up as the fair staff prepares for a weekend rush of festival-goers. ”You’ve got...
FLETCHER, NC
my40.tv

Canton's 114th annual Labor Day parade marches on despite the rain

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — A slick pavement and grey clouds didn’t dampen the excitement in the town of Canton on Monday morning. For the first time since 2019, the town held its Labor Day parade along Park and Main streets. The yearly tradition was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and again in 2021 after the area was devastated by flooding.
CANTON, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Rainy weather and local flooding prompted the 76th Annual North Carolina Apple Festival in Hendersonville to shut down Monday morning. This is the first time the King Apple Festival Parade has been canceled in 18 years. Up to 80 floats were anticipated to take part in the parade. Organizers told News 13 that despite the early closure, they still think some days this weekend were record-setting for the festival.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virtual Events
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy