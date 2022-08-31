ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Looking back at the weather for Summer '22

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

State lists 36 counties under drought watch

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has declared that northeastern and central Pennsylvania is now under a drought watch and is calling on residents to conserve water. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that 36 counties are in drought conditions. As a result, DEP is asking for a 5 to 10 percent reduction in water usage, about 3 to 6 gallons a day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Newswatch 16

Fundraiser held for Nescopeck fire victims

SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Community members filled the Beach Haven Carnival Grounds in Salem Township to give back to a cause that hits close to home. Through local vendors, food, and raffles, residents created this event as a fundraiser for the Nescopeck fire victims. Last month the fatal fire took 10 lives.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, MI
Newswatch 16

Another busy summer tourism season in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, or visiting one of the many resorts, there was plenty to do this summer in the Poconos. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says they're wrapping up another great season. "We've had a pretty good summer. The summer started...
TRAVEL
Newswatch 16

Staff strike at nursing homes

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's day one of the strike for nursing home staff at 14 facilities across the state, including four here in our area. At the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people have signs in hand and have been picketing since 6 a.m. Friday. Union...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ugi#Natural Gas#Ugi Utilities Inc
Newswatch 16

Former President Trump endorses Mastriano

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mastriano thanked former President Trump for his leadership and shared what he'd like to do if elected Pennsylvania's next governor. "We're going to be the state where people want to come and raise their family and to succeed in business. On day one, we're out of the regional greenhouse gas initiative. We're going to drill and dig like no tomorrow," said Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Why is northeast PA a hotbed for political rallies?

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Months ahead of the November elections, political figures from the country's two largest parties are descending on Northeastern Pennsylvania. President Biden appeared in Wilkes-Barre to rally support for his "Safer America Plan" Tuesday, just days ahead of former President Donald Trump's scheduled "Save America" rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre officer shot in the leg overnight

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a police officer was shot in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night. Police say Jayquan Jordan, 30, of New York City, pulled a gun on the security guard of the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. He tried to flee and hit several cars in the lot.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Residents react to POTUS visit

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests. The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Former President Trump speaks at Mohegan Sun

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chants of American support filled the inside of Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as former President Trump took to the podium for his 'Save America Rally'. "Making America great again is great for our country," said former President Trump. The former president continued to...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy