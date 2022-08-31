Read full article on original website
Luzerne County Fair preps for 60th year
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It was a wet start on Tuesday for the return of the Luzerne County Fair after Mother Nature gave us the most rain we've seen in weeks. "It rained like crazy, so my big thing is the Luzerne County Fair is an agriculture fair, and we helped out the agriculture over the last couple of days. We needed the rain, and it came," said Brenda Pugh, chair of the Luzerne County Fair. "The grounds are drying up nice, so we will be ready."
Looking back at the weather for Summer '22
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Memorial Day 2022 was a beautiful one; it was sunny and hot, with a high of 87 degrees in the Scranton area and a high of 90 in central Pennsylvania. That unofficial start to summer was just a sign of what was to come for the rest of the season.
Interstate 80 in Luzerne County reopened after crash
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Part of a highway in Luzerne County was shut down overnight because of a rig wreck. Interstate 80 westbound was closed in the area of mile marker 250 in the Sugarloaf area after the crash around 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to PennDOT. A detour was...
State lists 36 counties under drought watch
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state has declared that northeastern and central Pennsylvania is now under a drought watch and is calling on residents to conserve water. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Wednesday that 36 counties are in drought conditions. As a result, DEP is asking for a 5 to 10 percent reduction in water usage, about 3 to 6 gallons a day.
Fundraiser held for Nescopeck fire victims
SALEM TOWNSHIP, PA — Community members filled the Beach Haven Carnival Grounds in Salem Township to give back to a cause that hits close to home. Through local vendors, food, and raffles, residents created this event as a fundraiser for the Nescopeck fire victims. Last month the fatal fire took 10 lives.
Another busy summer tourism season in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Whether it was hiking, biking, camping, kayaking, or visiting one of the many resorts, there was plenty to do this summer in the Poconos. The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau says they're wrapping up another great season. "We've had a pretty good summer. The summer started...
Has the dry weather been good for growing grapes?
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Much of Pennsylvania is under a drought watch, including Northumberland County. Droughts are not good for most farmers, as many crops need lots of water to survive. But dry weather is good for growing grapes. "It seems to have controlled disease a little bit more....
Staff strike at nursing homes
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's day one of the strike for nursing home staff at 14 facilities across the state, including four here in our area. At the Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre, dozens of people have signs in hand and have been picketing since 6 a.m. Friday. Union...
Former President Trump endorses Mastriano
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Mastriano thanked former President Trump for his leadership and shared what he'd like to do if elected Pennsylvania's next governor. "We're going to be the state where people want to come and raise their family and to succeed in business. On day one, we're out of the regional greenhouse gas initiative. We're going to drill and dig like no tomorrow," said Mastriano.
Former President Trump holds rally in Wilkes-Barre Township
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Decked out in red, white, and blue with flags in hand, thousands of people lined up early Saturday morning outside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township ahead of former President Trump's 'Save America' rally. "The Trump rally, baby, we have to come out and...
Why is northeast PA a hotbed for political rallies?
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Months ahead of the November elections, political figures from the country's two largest parties are descending on Northeastern Pennsylvania. President Biden appeared in Wilkes-Barre to rally support for his "Safer America Plan" Tuesday, just days ahead of former President Donald Trump's scheduled "Save America" rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.
Driver sent to prison for deadly DUI crash in Carbon County
NESQUEHONING, Pa. — The driver who caused a deadly crash in Carbon County will spend three to six years in prison. Jeremy White from Maryland was sentenced on Thursday. The crash happened in July of 2020 along Route 54 in Nesquehoning. Terry Gonzalez, 30, of Lansford, was killed when...
Wilkes-Barre officer shot in the leg overnight
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man is locked up after a police officer was shot in Wilkes-Barre Sunday night. Police say Jayquan Jordan, 30, of New York City, pulled a gun on the security guard of the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street in Wilkes-Barre. He tried to flee and hit several cars in the lot.
Continuing fight against addiction on Overdose Awareness Day
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — 91,799 — that's the number of people who died in 2020 due to drug-related overdoses, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. For Patrick Flynn of Scranton, that's 91,799 people too many. "On a day like today, it's about remembering those that we...
Residents react to POTUS visit
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — President Joe Biden landed at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International airport Tuesday afternoon. A few moments later, his motorcade carried him to Wilkes University for an address at the Marts Center in front of a few hundred invited guests. The president touted his 'Safer America Plan,' measures...
Teenager allegedly stabbed 69-year-old woman in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In Monroe County, a teenager faces charges after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old woman several times. It happened in Middle Smithfield Township Wednesday night. The victim told police she was stabbed multiple times by a 17-year-old from New York. She was later flown to the...
Former President Trump speaks at Mohegan Sun
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Chants of American support filled the inside of Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township as former President Trump took to the podium for his 'Save America Rally'. "Making America great again is great for our country," said former President Trump. The former president continued to...
