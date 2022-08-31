Flooding no more? Commerce Boulevard set to be fixed

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could residents be saying goodbye to “Lake Commerce”? A new pipe is scheduled to be placed to help stop the flooding when it rains on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City.

According to Cesare Forconi, Dickson City Borough Manager, a contract is being drafted with all parties affected and involved with the flooding of Commerce Boulevard to determine the amount of stormwater each entity contributes to the pipe.

The pipe was put in around 25 years ago and was expected to last about 25-30 years. The new pipe that will be put in will have a much longer life expectancy, Forconi said.





The new pipe is expected to cost $250,000 and repairs should begin in October and are expected to take 30 days to complete.

The contract is not finalized yet, but is expected to be soon. Forconi tells Eyewitness News that once the water contribution percentages are finalized and agreed upon by all entities involved, those entities would contribute to any work that may need to be done to the pipe.

Those who are expected to be contributing to the pipe repair will be Dickson City Borough, TACM Commercial Realty which is the home of Harbor Freight, Chuck E. Cheese, Taco Bell, Caliber Car Wash, and Brixmor, who owns the shopping plaza and is the main contributor to the stormwater, according to Forconi.





Forconi says the pipe was built when that shopping center was built to re-route the water from flooding their building and lot.

Forconi added, even though Dunmore owns the road and the property the water is emptying out on, they will not be contributing to the project, just giving permission to allow the work to continue and the businesses to continue to use their road for customers’ to use.

