ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson City, PA

Flooding no more? Commerce Boulevard set to be fixed

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IAKP_0hcmt2lY00

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could residents be saying goodbye to “Lake Commerce”? A new pipe is scheduled to be placed to help stop the flooding when it rains on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City.

According to Cesare Forconi, Dickson City Borough Manager, a contract is being drafted with all parties affected and involved with the flooding of Commerce Boulevard to determine the amount of stormwater each entity contributes to the pipe.

The pipe was put in around 25 years ago and was expected to last about 25-30 years. The new pipe that will be put in will have a much longer life expectancy, Forconi said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfPRZ_0hcmt2lY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIdg9_0hcmt2lY00

The new pipe is expected to cost $250,000 and repairs should begin in October and are expected to take 30 days to complete.

The contract is not finalized yet, but is expected to be soon. Forconi tells Eyewitness News that once the water contribution percentages are finalized and agreed upon by all entities involved, those entities would contribute to any work that may need to be done to the pipe.

Commerce Boulevard businesses impacted by broken storm pipe in Dickson City

Those who are expected to be contributing to the pipe repair will be Dickson City Borough, TACM Commercial Realty which is the home of Harbor Freight, Chuck E. Cheese, Taco Bell, Caliber Car Wash, and Brixmor, who owns the shopping plaza and is the main contributor to the stormwater, according to Forconi.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mPofL_0hcmt2lY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTF8I_0hcmt2lY00

Forconi says the pipe was built when that shopping center was built to re-route the water from flooding their building and lot.

Forconi added, even though Dunmore owns the road and the property the water is emptying out on, they will not be contributing to the project, just giving permission to allow the work to continue and the businesses to continue to use their road for customers’ to use.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Commerce Blvd. backed up again due to flooding

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Traffic has backed up once again on Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City after heavy rain flooded the area. The closure, which began Monday afternoon, caused heavy traffic disruption, and cars were backed up on both Route Six and Commerce Boulevard. Officials say the pipe under the boulevard is the […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Fire in Dunmore shuts down Madison Ave.

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Dunmore caused the fire department to temporarily close Madison Avenue Monday. Around 11:30 a.m., a minor residential fire with no visible flame had firefighters respond and work to open a wall of a Madison Avenue residence to get to the source. The flames had since been put […]
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flooded street a headache for neighbors

SCRANTON, Pa. — A section of Parrott Avenue in Scranton's west side flooded quickly from heavy rains on Monday. Linda Finan's car wound up stuck in the high waters. Neighbors got her and her grandson out before first responders arrived. "I just didn't think it was as deep as...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Heavy traffic on Route 11 in Columbia County

Berwick, Pa. — Traffic in the area of Route 11 southbound in Berwick, Columbia County, may be heavier than usual due to a tractor trailer crash that closed both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 255 in Luzerne County, according to PennDOT. Traffic was being detoured from Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 250 (Route 93) to Route 11. There may be traffic backlog in this area and should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dickson City, PA
Government
City
Dunmore, PA
WBRE

I-80 west reopened after tractor-trailer rollover

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash closed down a section of Interstate 80 west in Luzerne County on Tuesday. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. at mile marker 250 on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Sugarloaf and Mifflinville. That section of I-80 is closed while crews work the scene. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Electrical fire sparks emergency response in Dunmore

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews were dispatched to a home in Lackawanna County after smoke was seen coming out of the building. Crews responded to the 1300 block of Madison Avenue in Dunmore around 11:30 a.m. for a reported house fire. Damage could be seen on the outside of the house from the […]
DUNMORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Eyewitness News#Harbor Freight#Taco Bell
WBRE

Luzerne County fire sends firefighters to hospital

LARKSVILLE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Larksville Fire Chief told Eyewitness News four firefighters were injured in a fire Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Petriga from the Larksville Fire Department said his company responded to a report of a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. According to Petriga, three firefighters were hospitalized and one […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

Multiple vehicle crash on State Route 17 Friday in Endwell

On September 2, 2022, at approximately 5:37 p.m., New York State Police at Endwell responded to State Route 17 west to a crash involving multiple vehicles. It was determined that six vehicles were involved in the crash, a second crash occurred involving two other vehicles. An investigation into the first crash determined that vehicles were […]
WBRE

Dunmore County residents warned of warranty scam

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new property warranty scam has popped up in Lackawanna County targeting homeowners. Many homeowners have recently received letters resembling a final notice, implying an affiliation with the County Deeds Records office. However, Lackawanna County officials said it’s all a scam. If an urgent notice showed up in the mail […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Soggy cleanup at the campground

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — The heavy rains make for good fishing for the herons at Frances Slocum State Park on Monday. It can't be said that it was the same for campers packing up and heading home from the campground in Kingston Township. "Saw a little bit of lightning,...
KINGSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NorthcentralPA.com

Developer in talks to bring in national chain restaurants and store

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A planned auction for the Columbia Mall didn't go off as hoped last month, but owner Christian Foust says he's in talks with owners of Arby's, Chipotle, and Michael's for properties in and around the mall. The mall, now called the Columbia Colonnade, was set to be auctioned off on LoopNet.com in July, but that was postponed until Aug. 25. Related reading: Columbia Mall to be auctioned...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Detours for Grangers Road in Monroe Township

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Grangers Road in Monroe Township will be closed for road work. On Tuesday, September 6, road work will be closing a portion of Route 1020, also known as Grangers Road, in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The road will be closed between Route 1017 (Park Road), and Route 15 Southbound […]
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Two USPS dropoff boxes broken into in Luzerne County

WHITE HAVEN BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The White Haven Police Department said they are investigating the theft of the contents of two USPS drop-off mailboxes. Officials said the drop-off boxes in front of the post office and White Haven Market were stolen on Monday, September 5. Investigators ask anyone who deposited mail containing a check […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Second drowning at PA, NY Delaware River border within a week

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Park Service has reported a second drowning at the Upper Delaware River, within almost two weeks. On Saturday, September 2, The National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments reportedly responded to a drowning in the […]
BARRYVILLE, NY
grocerydive.com

CTown’s largest store opens in Scranton, Pennsylvania

Krasdale Foods’ banner CTown kicked off Labor Day weekend by opening the doors of its largest store yet. The store, located at 1110 S Washington Avenue in Scranton, Pennsylvania, further expands the grocery brand outside of the Metro New York City region where it was founded. The new CTown...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Fire department holds fundraiser for family affected by fire

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Labor Day weekend is considered summer’s unofficial last hurrah. Many are heading to parks, picnics, and festivals, but some showed up at a local fundraiser to help victims of a horrific tragedy. People poured into Beach Haven Carnival grounds in Berwick, Sunday, for what’s billed as a supershow benefit. […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

WBRE

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy