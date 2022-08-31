Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: CSLA Construction
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – CSLA is about to pass a milestone more than 30 years in the making. Their upper and lower school campuses are coming together like never before. This brick and mortar progress is a rock solid example of what’s right with our schools. Krystal Scarbrough...
theutcecho.com
Summer of Shootings in Downtown Chattanooga
This summer was a tumultuous one for the Downtown Chattanooga area with two mass shootings occurring within two weeks. The first of these incidents occurred in the Chattanooga business district. This is where students gather for trips to the aquarium, there is an abundance of restaurants, and the popular Walnut Street walking bridge.
WDEF
Amendment One Would Codify “Right to Work” Law into State Constitution
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — For many, Labor Day is a chance to relax. Some gather at barbecues or stroll through parks, taking a day off as summer comes to a close. But for others, Labor Day is just another Monday — you get up early, punch the clock, and get to work.
WDEF
Wamp Outlines Priorities as He Begins Term
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — The elections and fanfare are now over, and Weston Wamp is on the job as Hamilton County’s Mayor. After being sworn in, Wamp hinted at his agenda for the beginning of his term, placing the emphasis on education. “We’re going to step alongside Justin Robertson,...
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
WDEF
Walker County Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show Postponed
ROCK SPRING, Ga. (WDEF)- Walker County’s 30th annual Labor Day and Motorcycle Show scheduled to be held today at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring has been postponed due to inclement weather. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says that a rescheduled date for the show has not...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CORRECTING and REPLACING Mirror Cabins by Bolt Farm Treehouse First of Their Kind in the US
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 4, 2022-- Please Note: With regard to the release dated August 18, 2022, it has come to the attention of Bolt Farm Treehouse that a federal trademark filing was made on August 20, 2022 (after the date of our original release) for “Invisible Cabin.” Consequently, Bolt Farm Treehouse has agreed to replace every use of “Invisible Cabin” with “Mirror Cabin” in this updated press release. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005155/en/ Mirror Cabins by luxury accommodations provider Bolt Farm Treehouse immerse visitors in nature and comfort by “disappearing” into their surroundings both inside and out. Photo credit: ÖÖD
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
WTVC
"Angel of Walker County:" Woman helping survivors in deadly LaFayette apartment fire
LAFAYETTE, Ga. — One Walker County woman is literally helping people rise from the ashes. In August, a LaFayette apartment was reduced to rubble after investigators say someone intentionally started fire that turned deadly. On this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm, Bliss Zechman surprises...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
WDEF
Chattanooga Exterminators protecting animals at Chattanooga Zoo
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-When attending the Chattanooga zoo you expect to see animals. What you don’t often see if the work that goes on behind the scenes. Chattanooga Exterminators works provides pesticide control while making sure the animals are safe. Just trying to maintain a healthy atmosphere for the animals,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Sept. 6
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, September 6. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kiara Carson – Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting/Petition to Revoke. Baylee Carter – Possession Fentanyl, Drug Paraphernalia. Johnny Carter – Simple Possession Meth/Alias Capias.
mymix1041.com
Update: Plane Crash in Bradley County
Bradley County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Adam Lewis joined us in the studio to give an update on yesterday’s plane crash that took place in Bradley County off Waterlever Hwy near the Polk county line. Watch the interview below. 8:00 am News Update:. Mix 104.1/MixTV.TV Breaking News:
Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project
BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
eastridgenewsonline.com
OLPH Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Last week an iconic institution in East Ridge observed a significant milestone. On Friday, August 26 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School held a kickoff celebration to recognize 85 years. The celebration included live music by The Tennessee Players, local food trucks, cornhole competition and school wide tours. On...
WTVC
Pilot who died in Bradley County plane crash was a physician flying a rental plane
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 6th):. The pilot who died in a plane crash in Bradley County was a practicing physician who lived in Black Mountain, North Carolina, Mountain Flyers Club President Bill Keith confirms. He doesn't know the passenger's identity. The pilot was a member of the...
wrganews.com
Flooding reported in Summerville, Trion areas
September 4, 2022–2:45 p.m. Chattooga County got the worst of the heavy rains that came through the area Sunday morning. With major flooding reported in Downtown Summerville. The area around the jail and the courthouse flooded causing. Workers cut the power to the Judge Jon Payne Courthouse Annex behind...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
