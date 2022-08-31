Read full article on original website
Larry H. Eckert, 79, Huntingburg
Larry H. Eckert, 79, of Huntingburg, passed away at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Legacy Living in Jasper. He was born September 25, 1942, in Huntingburg, to James L. and Eunice “Lorraine” (Smith) Eckert. Larry was a proud alumni member of Huntingburg High School and...
Tammy Sue Taylor, 59, Jasper
Tammy Sue Taylor, 59, of Jasper, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born January 4, 1963, in Loogootee to the late Jerry Taylor and Carolyn Tinkle. Tammy enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She loved her grandchildren and crocheted each grandchild a...
Dr. Alex Perez joining Huntingburg Clinic
Huntingburg — Alex Perez, D.O. was recently appointed to the active medical staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Dr. Perez is a family medicine provider and will begin seeing patients at Memorial Hospital’s Huntingburg Clinic in October. While attending Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, for his...
Jasper Optimists makes $5,000 donation to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center
The Optimist Club of Jasper presented the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center of Memorial Hospital a $5,000 donation. The donation recognized Versteel for the company’s support of the club’s Avenue of Flags program. In an effort to support the Optimist Club of Jasper and its Avenue of Flags program, Versteel...
Dubois County Museum celebrating Grandparents Day Sept. 11
The Dubois County Museum is celebrating Grandparents on Grandparents Day, Sunday, September 11, 2022. The museum, located on 2704 N. Newton Street (US 231 N) in Jasper, will have a special sweet treat for visitors touring the museum on Sunday, September 11. Debbie Zuke of Debbie’s Cookie Art is crafting a special Grandparents Day decorated sugar cookie for the first 36 museum visitors that day. Another sweet treats will also be on hand.
Upcoming Strings, Inc. performances
Strings will be performing at several upcoming events. This Saturday, September 10, at 3 p.m., Strings, Inc. will give a short concert at the Dubois Septemberfest in the Dubois Community Park. The following Saturday, September 17, the group will perform at the Ferdinand Folk Fest at 5:15 p.m. Additionally, a...
Winners of 29th Annual Juried Art Exhibit announced
Winners for the 29th Annual Juried Art Exhibit at Jasper Community Arts, Thyen-Clark Cultural Center were recently announced at the award ceremony and reception on Thursday, September 1. Best of Show went to Matthew Boonstra of Charleston, Ill., for his piece, Inward. Award of Excellence went to Thomas Day of...
Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators hosting September event
Dubois County Entrepreneurs & Innovators is hosting a network and learn event on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper. Tracy Lorey will give a talk on marketing and online presence. Lorey is the owner of Running Design Studio — a local branding, marketing, and responsive web design firm. She has been uniquely marketing the stories of local brands for more than 20 years.
Latino Culture Fest 2022 opening night
Here are a few photos from the Latino Culture Fest opening night. This is the ninth annual festival that began in 2012 — the festival was canceled in 2020. It has grown each year and this year marked its return to Market Street Park after being held in Huntingburg City Park the past few years.
Evansville Philharmonic to fill Lincoln Amphitheatre with classic Rock hits
The “American Rock Roots” performance is part of the Amp Unplugged Sunday afternoon performance series. Members of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s Eykamp String Quartet, as well as members of the EPO’s brass ensemble, will present “American Rock Roots” on Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m. central time at the Lincoln Amphitheatre.
