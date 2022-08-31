Read full article on original website
New GCS superintendent talks life, career and vision for school district
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools new superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said she's excited to lead the district in her hometown. "Guilford County Schools has always been a special place for me," Oakley said. "I decided to raise my family here, I committed my career to here and my two children are students in Guilford County Schools, so it is exciting, but I believe in our community and that’s why I’m excited to be the next superintendent."
Rockingham County drivers no longer required to conduct emissions inspections
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Starting November, Rockingham County drivers will no longer be required to conduct annual emissions inspections. The county is one of three to join 78 other North Carolina counties not required to hold the tests. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the U.S. Environmental...
NC A&T students say mold in dorm rooms is making them sick
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at North Carolina A&T University started their fourth week of school this week and some are dealing with health issues they say are related to mold. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake visited NC A&T's campus to get some answers. When you are in college the...
Former EMT teaching the skill to students at Graham High School
GRAHAM, N.C. — There's a severe shortage of EMT's in the triad and Graham High School is trying to get students interested in the field early. Madison Pierce is excited about teaching her first year of EMT classes at the school. "I love EMS. I love teaching and to...
'We've got work to do' | School districts see impact of pandemic on students with new state report
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — School districts in the Piedmont Triad are still recovering from pandemic challenges as the state releases new data on student performance. For the first time since 2018-19, North Carolina's Department of Public Instruction (DCPI) released its full School Accountability and Student Test Performance Results. Both...
Greensboro Science Center's green anaconda dies of cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Science Center announced its green anaconda Babalou 'Babs' died on Monday evening. The anaconda spent nearly 29 years at Greensboro Science Center since arriving in 1993. "Babalou will leave a snake-sized hole in our hearts," said Aquatics Curator Sarah Halbrend. The center said Babs' cause...
16-year-old, unlicensed driver crashes on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County officials said an unlicensed 16-year-old crashed a car in Winston-Salem shortly early Monday morning. Deputies were attempting a traffic stop on a white Honda Accord shortly after 1 a.m. The driver refused to stop and attempted to get away resulting in a single-vehicle crash....
Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
Pregnant in the Piedmont: Expo provides resources for pregnant mothers and families
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — COVID-19 has presented many challenges for new parents and pregnant mothers. Studies show roughly 41 percent of parents reported that their youngest child missed routine medical visits due to the ongoing pandemic. A Winston-Salem pregnancy, baby, and parenting expo hopes to bridge the gap by providing resources to Triad families.
Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
Guilford County EMT saves three people who flatlined in one week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — She's only been an EMT for four years but Chelsea Dye has set the bar for other EMTs. Recently, Chelsea and her EMT partner Tena Maher were starting an average week, not knowing that in the upcoming days they would be responsible for a third of all lives saved that week in Guilford County.
Storm Blog | Tracking summer storms in the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather in the Triad Monday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER. Check back...
Parent and former student remember Mount Tabor shooting, one year later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — September 1st, 2021 was a day that changed everything for many Mount Tabor High School students. "In the aftermath, I wasn't the same person at all. I couldn't sleep at night. I couldn't focus and I just wasn't myself," former senior Matthew Maynard said. Parents also...
76-year-old Burlington man found safe
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 76-year-old Amos Stewart was found and in good health. A silver alert was issued for Stewart Monday night. Family members reported he was missing and has a cognitive impairment. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
22-year-old dies after being hit by a car on Chapel Hill Road in Alamance Co.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man was killed after being hit by a car in Alamance County Thursday evening, according to police. The Burlington Police Department said they got a call around 5:30 p.m. about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Tucker Street.
Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
