GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools new superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said she's excited to lead the district in her hometown. "Guilford County Schools has always been a special place for me," Oakley said. "I decided to raise my family here, I committed my career to here and my two children are students in Guilford County Schools, so it is exciting, but I believe in our community and that’s why I’m excited to be the next superintendent."

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO