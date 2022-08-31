ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WFMY NEWS2

New GCS superintendent talks life, career and vision for school district

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools new superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley said she's excited to lead the district in her hometown. "Guilford County Schools has always been a special place for me," Oakley said. "I decided to raise my family here, I committed my career to here and my two children are students in Guilford County Schools, so it is exciting, but I believe in our community and that’s why I’m excited to be the next superintendent."
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Guilford County, NC
Government
Guilford County, NC
Education
County
Guilford County, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Science Center's green anaconda dies of cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Science Center announced its green anaconda Babalou 'Babs' died on Monday evening. The anaconda spent nearly 29 years at Greensboro Science Center since arriving in 1993. "Babalou will leave a snake-sized hole in our hearts," said Aquatics Curator Sarah Halbrend. The center said Babs' cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters. Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Frye
WFMY NEWS2

Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The annual Central Carolina Fair will return to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex beginning Friday, September 9. There will be rides, carnival food and games, and attractions for all ages to enjoy. Regular admission is $6. Children under 42", seniors, valid college and military ID are all...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilford County Schools#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Frazier Elementary#Board Chairperson#Gcs Superintendent
WFMY NEWS2

Storm Blog | Tracking summer storms in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather in the Triad Monday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT POWER. Check back...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

76-year-old Burlington man found safe

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said 76-year-old Amos Stewart was found and in good health. A silver alert was issued for Stewart Monday night. Family members reported he was missing and has a cognitive impairment. OTHER TRENDING STORIES.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Mt. Tabor High School Shooting: One Year Later

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been a year since the deadly shooting inside Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. 15-year-old William Miller Junior died that day. He was shot by another student. Miller was the target and the only victim and while other students were not injured, what happened that day will never be forgotten by them, their parents, school staff, neighbors in the area, and law enforcement.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police. No students were injured and the bus was not hit. The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy