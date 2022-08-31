ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

mynews4.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Duo arrested for murder outside of Reno's Lakemill Lodge

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder outside the Lakemill Lodge in Reno last week. Chris Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Patel, 22, are both being held at the Washoe County jail on open murder charges connected to the death of 27-year-old Jose Gonzalez.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Humboldt County on Aug. 30. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to report of a vehicle crash on I-80, near state mile marker 191 (county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County) around 8:39 a.m. This location is approximately 15 miles east of Winnemucca.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
Sparks, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell

Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno

One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years

After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Downtown garden to be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A memorial garden will be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell next week. A short service will be held at Bicentennial Park on Sept. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available until 6 p.m. at the city hall parking garage in downtown Reno.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Well-Being Wednesday: HPV Vaccines

Reno, NV - According to the CDC, almost every unvaccinated person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but those infections that don’t can cause certain types of cancer. Today we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health, about the vaccines available to lower your child’s chances of being infected with HPV in the future.
RENO, NV
KTVU FOX 2

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
mynews4.com

Well-Being Wednesday: Cardiac Catheterization

Reno, NV - Cardiac catheterization is a low-risk and minimally invasive procedure that examines how well your heart is working. This procedure is performed for diagnostic and international purposes and is available here in Reno at Renown Health. In this segment of Well-Being Wednesday, Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, a cardiologist with the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, answers some of the most commonly asked questions about cardiac catheterization.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
TAHOE CITY, CA

