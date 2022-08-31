Reno, NV - According to the CDC, almost every unvaccinated person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but those infections that don’t can cause certain types of cancer. Today we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health, about the vaccines available to lower your child’s chances of being infected with HPV in the future.

RENO, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO