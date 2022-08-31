Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
mynews4.com
Duo arrested for murder outside of Reno's Lakemill Lodge
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder outside the Lakemill Lodge in Reno last week. Chris Cruz, 21, and Sheevan Patel, 22, are both being held at the Washoe County jail on open murder charges connected to the death of 27-year-old Jose Gonzalez.
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for hit and run crash suspect
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 4. The crash happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road in Fernley between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities say...
mynews4.com
Reno man killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Humboldt County on Aug. 30. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to report of a vehicle crash on I-80, near state mile marker 191 (county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County) around 8:39 a.m. This location is approximately 15 miles east of Winnemucca.
mynews4.com
Sparks police asking for public's help finding man who failed to appear after posting bond
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted subject, David Paley. The warrant is for failing to appear after posting bond on original charge of grand theft auto. David Paley is a...
fernleyreporter.com
Driver survives apparent suicide attempt, placed in observation cell
Troy Driver, the man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering Naomi Irion, survived an apparent suicide attempt in the Lyon County jail and is being held in an observation cell. Rumors that Driver committed suicide began to circulate on social media earlier this week, and on Tuesday, the Lyon...
mynews4.com
Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Man killed in downtown Reno shooting; suspect at large
One man was shot and killed around 8:20 p.m. Monday at the corner of Mill and Lake streets in downtown Reno. The Reno Police Department in a release sent early Tuesday said they have no suspects and are asking for tips from the public. ...
2news.com
Man Shot, Killed Outside Liquor Store in Downtown Reno
One man is dead after being shot and killed outside a liquor store in downtown Reno Monday night. It happened at the intersection at Lake and Mill Street around 8:20 p.m. Police say when they arrived, there was one unidentified man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. An officer on...
Check out how the Burning Man effigy has changed over the years
After seven days of celebration and debauchery in the Black Rock Desert, Burning Man 2022 will reach the much-anticipated igniting of the neon green effigy Saturday. The "Waking Dreams" iteration of the Man will be the 37th burned since the very first in 1986 – including one virtual and one broadcast – and the wooden giant has gone through quite the evolution. ...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
mynews4.com
Downtown garden to be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A memorial garden will be dedicated to late Reno mayor Bob Cashell next week. A short service will be held at Bicentennial Park on Sept. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking is available until 6 p.m. at the city hall parking garage in downtown Reno.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
mynews4.com
NV Energy calls for continued conservation as extreme heat slams northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy is continuing to ask costumers to conserve energy in the evening hours as excessive heat continues to blanket western Nevada. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the extraordinary heat wave across the western United States. Reno is forecasted to hit 105 degrees which would shatter the record of 96 by nearly 10 degrees.
Burning Man 2022: Welcome back to the Default World, Burners. Here are RGJ's photos from the playa
Welcome back, Burners -- here's hoping for a gentle re-entry to the Default World and safe travels to wherever you are returning to. While you were on the playa, you might've missed these photos from RGJ journalists Andy Barron and Ed Komenda. Take a look, and remember those Waking Dreams. Things started hot and...
mynews4.com
Well-Being Wednesday: HPV Vaccines
Reno, NV - According to the CDC, almost every unvaccinated person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but those infections that don’t can cause certain types of cancer. Today we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health, about the vaccines available to lower your child’s chances of being infected with HPV in the future.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
mynews4.com
Well-Being Wednesday: Cardiac Catheterization
Reno, NV - Cardiac catheterization is a low-risk and minimally invasive procedure that examines how well your heart is working. This procedure is performed for diagnostic and international purposes and is available here in Reno at Renown Health. In this segment of Well-Being Wednesday, Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck, a cardiologist with the Renown Institute for Heart and Vascular Health, answers some of the most commonly asked questions about cardiac catheterization.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe City breaks 90-year-old heat record
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — A more than 90-year-old heat record fell on Saturday in Tahoe City, the first record broken at Lake Tahoe during the late summer heat wave. The National Weather Service in Reno recorded a high of 88 which broke the record for the date by 1 degree that was set in 1931, according to weather service data.
mynews4.com
Four vehicle crash causes traffic backup on eastbound I-80 near Nevada State Line
TRUCKEE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near the Nevada State Line due to a four vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:45 p.m. on August 31, the California Highway Patrol, Truckee (CHP) tweeted about a crash involving four vehicles, and that drivers should expect delays.
