Friendly Tech and Compassionate Humans Drive Innovative Interventions to Help the Chronically Lonely

Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
Women warned to be on lookout for symptoms of deadly condition that they probably think only affects men
IF you think heart attack, you probably imagine a middle-aged bloke clutching his chest while he drops to the floor. That’s the standard image on TV. But heart attacks kill 77 women every day in the UK – and women are 50 per cent more likely to be wrongly diagnosed when it comes to coronary problems.
healthcareittoday.com
Transparency Ecosystem in Healthcare
The following is a guest article by Paul Ketchel, Chief Executive Officer at MDsave. And in pursuit of competitively and transparently-priced services, some patients attempt to shop locally; more and more, however, consumers flock to medical tourism – a practice that is quickly rebounding to its pre-pandemic popularity. While...
Dating And Mental Health Professionals, What Are The Biggest Red Flags People Should Look Out For In The First Six Months Of Dating?
We need the professionals to weigh in...
Comments / 0