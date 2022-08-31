After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence. Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio’s 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO