Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State football defeats Purdue
Penn State football played Purdue to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette In. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-31. Chloe Trieff is the photo editor of The Daily Collegian. She is a senior majoring in photography and telecommunications.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football stays unranked in Week 2 AP Poll
Penn State's win at Purdue wasn't enough to punch its ticket into the AP Poll after being unranked coming into the season. The Nittany Lions remained unranked after beating the Boilermakers 35-31 last Thursday night. They received 122 votes, essentially making them the 27th team. Penn State has its home...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Ohio features improved passing, veteran leaders ahead of Penn State football’s home opener
After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence. Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio’s 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer's Peter Mangione was recognized for his 3-goal week
Peter Mangione has added two more items to his long list of accolades. The junior forward was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, as well as being included on the College Soccer News Men’s National Team of the Week. Mangione scored two goals against West Virginia,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer took a tumble in the United Soccer Coaches poll after a 1-1 week
The United Soccer Coaches issued their updated NCAA Division I men’s and women’s soccer rankings earlier Tuesday afternoon. In on the women’s side of the standings, UCLA finished in the top spot, riding a five-game win streak with its most recent being a 2-1 victory against North Carolina.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball star transfer Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten Setter of the Week
Penn State setter Seleisa Elisaia continued her dominance at the net this weekend and was rewarded with recognition from the Big Ten. At the Tiger Challenge, the transfer graduate student from Cal State Bakersfield tallied 124 assists, including a season-high 49 in her team's match against Iowa State. Elisaia also...
Digital Collegian
Football-specific NIL collective, Lions Legacy Club, launches at Penn State
Penn State has a new football-specific NIL collective. Lions Legacy Club announced its launch Tuesday, led by former Penn State players. Its website is available here, where fans can hire athletes or register for a membership. The company is managed by former Penn State quarterback Chris Ganter and alongside him...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball jumps 1 spot in AVCA poll after another undefeated weekend
Penn State continued its storied run in the top 25 after another dominant 3-0 weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 6-0 Nittany Lions rose one spot to No. 20 in the AVCA rankings after being dropped a spot a week ago. The blue and white only lost three sets in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Joey Porter Jr. named Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week
Penn State reeled in another weekly award Tuesday morning. Nittany Lion redshirt-junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earned the Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Week nod for his performance in the Thursday night season opener at Purdue. The Bednarik Award is given at the end of the season to the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Sean Clifford named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after win over Purdue
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is already taking home some hardware just a week into his sixth season. Clifford was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week beside Nebraska running back Anthony Grant. In Penn State’s Week 1 victory over Purdue, Clifford completed 20 of 37 pass attempts...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |Defensive standouts shine in Week 2
College football may have just started this weekend, but the high school football season is already in full effect, with most schools completing Week 2 this past Friday. With another week of high school football down the hatch, there was no shortage of dominant performances from Penn State commitments. Here’s...
Digital Collegian
Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list
Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
Digital Collegian
State College Family Clothesline to hold 2nd Lululemon apparel launch
Family Clothesline, located located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced it will have another “mini drop” of Lululemon's merchandise on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a sales associate. The sales associate said the drop will occur during normal home football weekend...
Digital Collegian
Yallah Taco vs. El Jefe’s Taqueria: a breakfast burrito showdown | Review
If you're a fan of the Mexican munchies offered at downtown State College’s Yallah Taco and El Jefe’s Taqueria, you would be pleased to hear that they not only serve late-night delights but also a plethora of breakfast selections. My curiosity took hold when I discovered this —...
