PHOTOS: Penn State football defeats Purdue

Penn State football played Purdue to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 in West Lafayette In. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers 35-31. Chloe Trieff is the photo editor of The Daily Collegian. She is a senior majoring in photography and telecommunications.
Penn State football stays unranked in Week 2 AP Poll

Penn State's win at Purdue wasn't enough to punch its ticket into the AP Poll after being unranked coming into the season. The Nittany Lions remained unranked after beating the Boilermakers 35-31 last Thursday night. They received 122 votes, essentially making them the 27th team. Penn State has its home...
Players to watch | Ohio features improved passing, veteran leaders ahead of Penn State football’s home opener

After a back-and-forth, 35-31 win over Purdue in Week 1, Penn State heads into its home-opening clash against Ohio with an elevated level of confidence. Although Ohio finished 3-9 last season, the Bobcats kicked off their season with a close game of their own, defeating Florida Atlantic 41-38 to start the season with a victory. Ohio’s 41 points is already a sign of improvement, as its season high was 35 points a year ago.
Ray Guy Award names Penn State football punter Barney Amor to weekly award, annual watch list

Penn State punter Barney Amor was nominated to the Ray Guy Award watch list, the annual honor that recognizes college football’s best punter. Amor shined in the blue and white’s 35-31 win as the sixth-year senior punted eight times for 375 yards, coming out to an average of 46.9 yards per punt. The Nittany Lion had multiple punts land inside the 20- and 10-yard lines.
State College Family Clothesline to hold 2nd Lululemon apparel launch

Family Clothesline, located located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced it will have another “mini drop” of Lululemon's merchandise on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m., according to a sales associate. The sales associate said the drop will occur during normal home football weekend...
