El Paso, TX

KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
93.1 KISS FM

Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
El Paso News

Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus

EL PASO, Texas- One of the largest and most well-known bazaars in El Paso returns! St. Anthony's Bazaar, is back in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For the past two years St. Anthony's Seminary held drive thru events on Labor Day weekend. The 59th annual bazaar, or kermes, raises money The post St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus appeared first on KVIA.
95.5 KLAQ

TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later

Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
KTSM

El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
95.5 KLAQ

Sun Metro Fares Will Increase For Certain El Pasoans

Some area Sun Metro riders are going to see an increase in the fares they pay. El Paso's public transportation service, Sun Metro, recently announced higher fares for some of their passengers beginning in October. The new rate increase will involve those passengers who get a discount due to a disability or senior citizen status.
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
KFOX 14

Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
El Paso News

Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-23 ‘supper program’ at 12 schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students...
