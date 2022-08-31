Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
An El Paso Mobile Bar Is the New Way Happy Hour Can Come to You
Adults who are 21 and over can finally rejoice about a new invention in El Paso. When we were kids we had all sorts of excitement when we would hear the ice cream truck roll around the block. Well, adults can look forward to something similar to that except they...
Popular Traveling Thai Kitchen Making 3 Pop Up Stops In El Paso
Pranum Pop Up, the famous traveling kitchen from Austin, returns to El Paso with three pop-up stops cooking authentic homestyle Thai cuisine in the Sun City. The Traveling Thai Kitchen by Dream Kasestatad returns this week, setting up shop at three local hot spots around El Paso. Dream grew up...
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
El Paso News
Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
Get Ready As The German Heavy Metal Band Accept Comes To El Paso
We're already passed the halfway mark of 2022 but we still have plenty of more shows coming to El Paso. And we have another concert announcement right now: the Germany metal band Accept. You might remember this gem back in the 80s. The song that became their biggest hit: Balls...
cbs4local.com
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVIA
El Paso schools stand in solidarity with Uvalde as school year begins
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso area school districts are showing their support for students and staff with Uvalde CISD as they return to school Tuesday. Schools are asking students and staff to wear maroon and white Tuesday. Maroon and white are the school colors of Uvalde CISD. The small...
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus
EL PASO, Texas- One of the largest and most well-known bazaars in El Paso returns! St. Anthony's Bazaar, is back in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. For the past two years St. Anthony's Seminary held drive thru events on Labor Day weekend. The 59th annual bazaar, or kermes, raises money The post St. Anthony’s Seminary holds in-person bazaar after 2 year hiatus appeared first on KVIA.
TV Show Reunites Musician With Caboots In El Paso 30 Years Later
Here's how a new Netflix TV show about cars inadvertently reunites a musician with one of El Paso's most famous boot makers, Caboots, thirty years later. For four generations, Caboots, one of El Paso's most famous and oldest boot makers in the Sun City, continues to make custom cowboy boots for celebrities and rock stars worldwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso Coliseum celebrates 100 years of La Bowie
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Coliseum is having events all weekend long in regards to the Labor Day weekend. On Sep. 3, the coliseum is celebrating 100 years of La Bowie. The school was an elementaryschool in 1922 and eventually evolved into the the high school it is today. The celebrationends at […]
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
El Paso News
Bikes to share road in Las Cruces during safety event on Sept. 12
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Velo Cruces, a non-profit that advocates for bicycling, is organizing a “Share the Road Visibility Ride.”. The event will be held starting at 7:15 a.m. at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla. The ride will last about a half hour. The...
Sun Metro Fares Will Increase For Certain El Pasoans
Some area Sun Metro riders are going to see an increase in the fares they pay. El Paso's public transportation service, Sun Metro, recently announced higher fares for some of their passengers beginning in October. The new rate increase will involve those passengers who get a discount due to a disability or senior citizen status.
El Paso Animal Services is currently hiring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you have a passion for animals and want to make a difference in animals’ lives you can apply at El Paso Animal Services. EP Animal Services currently has four positions available which are: Deputy Director of Animal Services Community Programs Manager Veterinarian Animal Care Attendant According to EP Animal […]
KFOX 14
Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
El Paso News
Ysleta ISD kicks off 2022-23 ‘supper program’ at 12 schools
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District will kick off its after school “supper program” for the new school at 12 campuses, starting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The supper program provides free meals to community children 18 years old and younger and to active students...
Comments / 0