GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As a cold front approaches the area from the west later today and into Wednesday, a widespread coverage of showers could increase going into Wednesday and. A few thunderstorms are possible as well, but the atmosphere is not conducive for strong to severe storms. Rain totals through Wednesday will likely increase around a few tenths of an inch for most spots. Although isolated areas could receive rain totals over 1″. The cold front and the precipitation will shift offshore on Thursday leading to cooler and drier conditions Thursday through Saturday. Highs each day will reach the upper 80s with the heat index values topping the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO